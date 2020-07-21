The Rock Shares Video Recipe For a Tequila-Soaked Ice Cream Sundae

Teremana Tequila

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is sharing more tequila-infused recipes via Instagram video—and this time it's a boozy ice cream sundae made with his Teremana tequila brand.

Created with Salt & Straw ice cream in goat cheese marionberry habanero, gooey chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel syrup and topped with tequila, the sundae is is a "cheat day" treat that The Rock vows will "change your life" adding, "you’re welcome.”

Watch the Rock whip up his boozy tequila sundae in the video above.