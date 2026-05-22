WWE Legend Nikki Bella Joins Madam Paleta Tequila As ‘Chief Margarita Officer’

The pro wrestler and reality TV star invests in the flavor-infused tequila company and shares her favorite tequila cocktail.

(Madam Paleta)

Madam Paleta tequila is heating things up this summer by tapping WWE bombshell Nikki Bella (also known as Nikki Garcia) as a brand representative for its flavor-infused spirits portfolio.

(Madam Paleta)

One half of the head-turning Bella twins and formerly engaged to fellow WWE legend and actor John Cena, Bella now showcases her passion for agave spirits and joins the award‑winning and women‑founded flavor‑infused tequila brand. “I think it’s important to celebrate every part of who I am, including my Mexican heritage,” Bella said. The WWE fan favorite joins the ranks of famous female celebrity tequila entrepreneurs, including Megan Thee Stallion’s Chicas Divertidas and Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

(YouTube/Complex)

“I’ve been waiting for a tequila brand that delivers real 100% Blue Weber agave quality and has the guts to evolve the category. Madam Paleta is doing both with all‑natural flavor and zero shortcuts, proving flavored tequila can be next‑level,” Bella said in a statement. The sultry star also has a passion for sneakers and all things style, as she’s revealed in a past interview with Sneaker Shopping by Complex. But for Bella these days, it’s all about crafting the perfect skinny margarita, she said.

(Madam Paleta)

Bella, who first retired from WWE in 2019, joined Madam Paleta after what the company said was a years-long search for the right partner, and she now takes on an entirely new role in the process as Chief Margarita Officer, the brand notes.

Madam Paleta noted Nikki’s “pride, passion and fire” made her an ideal fit for the team, not to mention her passion for agave spirits at large. Paleta is best known for infusing flavors like grapefruit and tamarind into 100 percent Blue Weber agave tequila, an excellent pairing with Bella’s prized skinny margarita recipe.

(Nikki Bella/Courtesy of The Bella Twins)

“We built Madam Paleta as women, but we built it for everyone,” said Karla Flores, General Manager of Madam Paleta. “Tequila’s growth is increasing consumer curiosity and bringing more drinkers than ever into the category. Our mission is to give them another exceptional way to enjoy real 100 percent Blue Weber agave tequila with bold flavors, cultural authenticity, and a welcoming spirit.”

(Madam Paleta)

As Madam Paleta notes, tequila is the fastest-growing spirit in the United States, even outside of cultural moments like Cinco de Mayo. To take a page of tequila cocktail inspiration out of Nikki’s playbook, make her treasured Skinny Tamarita at home by following the recipe below.

Nikki Bella Skinny Tamarita Cocktail