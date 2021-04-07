Napoleon Gets Dark With Matte Black Phantom Grill Series

Napoleon's Phantom Series: (From left) the Phantom Prestige, Phantom Rogue and Phantom TravelQ PRO. Napoleon

Matte black is increasingly becoming the go-to hue for brands to signify luxury, exclusivity and a whiff of nocturnal cool. Carmakers have dipped into this inky well with recent blacked-out limited releases of the Mercedes-AMG Stealth Edition and Aston-Martin DB11 Shadow Edition. And there's seemingly enough all-black timepieces by Hublot, IWC, Omega, Breitling, Jacob & Co. and other watchmakers to blot out the sun.

Now Canadian grillmaker Napoleon is wading into this darker-than-thou trend with its new Phantom Series, a limited run of its Prestige 500, Rogue SE425 and TravelQ PRO grills wrapped in a luxe matte black finish. These blackened beauties also boast Napoleon's signature curved cast stainless steel cooking grids, upgraded burners and snazzy backlit control knobs for nighttime grilling.

Napoleon

Like the original Prestige and Rogue models, the Phantom Series editions feature a super-hot infrared "Sizzle Zone" side burner for quickly searing meats, rear infrared rotisserie burner, multifunctional grilling rack, folding side shelf, Accu-Probe temperature gauge and dual-level stainless steel sear plates.

Napoleon's grills have long been known for their impeccable quality and premium pricing, and company honchos are positioning the matte black makeover of the brand's most popular grills as a move to enter the same high-end orbit as supercars, luxury watches and elite household goods.

Napoleon

“With an exclusive and expensive look, matte black has become a symbol of luxury in consumer goods,” said Stephen Schroeter, co-Chief Executive Officer of Napoleon, in a statement announcing the Phantom Series.

“In recent years, we have seen matte black supercars, high-end appliances and posh wristwatches hit the market. Napoleon Grills are renowned for combining form, function and luxury, and with a matte black finish, they are boasting a stylish and classy new look.”

Napoleon

Indeed, the Phantom Series grills are designed to turn heads at your next backyard cookout, day or night. Napoleon's 80,000 BTU, 31-burger capacity Phantom Prestige comes with a 15-year bumper-to-bumper warranty on all parts—covering ignition systems, burners, sear plates, knobs, cooking grids and every other part—and a lifetime warranty on major components.

The $1,599 Prestige also features Night Light control knobs with a "Safety Glow" feature that indicates when the gas is on and a burner is lit and an upgraded, thicker grid surface for increased food contact and high-heat searing.

Napoleon

The mid-sized, 26-burger capacity Phantom Rogue has the same handsome matte black finish, easy-to-clean stainless steel WAVE cooking grids, upgraded multifunctional grilling rack, infrared side and rear burners, backlit ergonomic control knobs and removable warming rack with unique cut-outs designed to do everything from roasting vegetables to hanging chicken drumsticks. The 70,500 BTU Rogue comes with a 15-year-bumper to bumper warranty on parts and sells for $1,149.

The most affordable option is the portable $549 TravelQ PRO Phantom—designed for camping or for use in smaller outdoor spaces. It has 12,000 BTUs, a 17-burger capacity and a 10-year limited warranty. It also has dual stainless steel burners for direct or indirect grilling, removable warming rack, Accu-Probe temperature gauge, porcelainized cast iron cooking grid and an easy-folding scissor cart.

If you're due for an outdoor upgrade as grilling season heats up, go to Napoleon.com to check out the Phantom Series before they're gone.