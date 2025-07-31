Oakley Debuts Frog Leg-Inspired Plantaris Ti Sunglasses

Oakley’s “vision for 2075” has resulted in a ultra-limited release with animal inspiration.

(Oakley)

Oakley is envisioning the shades of the future with the brand’s latest bold frames, the Plantaris Ti. An eye-catching evolution of the Oakley Plantaris silhouette, the “future-forward” titanium sunglasses aim to channel “Oakley’s vision for 2075” in a new, ultra-limited release.

The sporty shadesmaker is pausing from heralding rapper Travis Scott as the company’s “Chief Visionary” and hyping Meta-branded AI glasses with the help of Patrick Mahomes to drop a flashy, sci-fi-inspired design that channels last year’s Moonveil collection and the metal and leather MUZM Mars shades.

(Oakley)

The Plantaris Ti features adjustable temples and a removable nose cone that allows for a quick transformation for the wearer. Its temple design and clear silicone tips are “inspired by frog legs,” according to the brand, and feature a vein-like internal structure.

(Oakley)

A lightweight premium titanium frame encases the frame’s wire skeleton, upgrading the original silhouette for next-gen comfort and style. The eyewear is further bolstered by Oakley’s Prizm Lens tech, which optimizes visuals by enhancing color and contrast.

(Oakley)

The Oakley Plantaris Ti is available beginning July 31, exclusively on Oakley.com.