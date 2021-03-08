Meet the 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche

It's official: the 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is getting not one, but four different variations of its 800-volt all-electric powerplant.

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Porsche

Car and Driver previously predicted that the e-wagon would run the Taycan 4S's 522-horsepower dual-motor setup, and we hoped for the ttop 750-hp Taycan Turbo S's as an option. We're getting more than we wanted.

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo Porsche

The new base Taycan 4 Cross Turismo creates nearly 50 more horses compared to its sports car counterpart, at 469 hp. The 4S Cross Turismo has 40 more than the 4S at 562 horsepower, while the Turbo and Turbo S Cross Turismo variants respectively make 670 and 750 hp—the same as the other two non-wagon Taycans.

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Porsche

They're all slightly slower than their sportier kin, but the flagship Turbo S Cross Turismo will still hit 60 mph in a super-speedy 2.7 seconds.

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo Porsche

Other aspects are more of what was expected, such as standard all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension. A "gravel" mode that improves stability on rougher roads while an off-road package lifts the already raised suspension by an additional 30mm and adds special flaps at the front and rear bumpers to offer protection from stone impacts.

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Porsche

A slightly camouflaged test vehicle already offered a pretty good look at the sloping roofline, which we now know is being referred to as a "flyline" by Porsche engineers. Other key features include wheel arch trims and Cross Turismo-tailored front and lower aprons/side sills.

Priced from $90,900, first Porsche Taycan Cross Turismos are expected to start shipping in the summer.