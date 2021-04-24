The Baltasar Revolt Is A Lime Green Electric Race Car

Baltasar

This mean lime green machine is the Baltasar Revolt, an all-electric sports car that serves a purpose not fulfilled by the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, or any other competitor on the market.

Literature from the Spanish upstart, named for automotive engineer and founder Baltasar Lopez, states the Revolt "does not come to compete against any other existing car."

Instead, it occupies the niche of being a street legal EV that's fully specced to comply with Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) motorsport standards straight from the factory.

That means no mods are necessary to take it out on a track day, with standard equipment like an FIA-compliant tubular safety cell and six-point racing harness.

Given its mission, the company developed everything in-house to be damn quick. Two mid-mounted independent motors deliver 507 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels.

No speed stats were provided, but with a 1,698-pound weight, it's hitting nearly .3 horsepower-per-pound, about the same as a Ferrari LaFerrari. The Revolt will run for 372 miles at moderate to high speeds—about 40 minutes of hard driving on a track, and recharge to 62 miles in just five minutes.

Other racy lightweight bits include a fully carbon fiber body and interior, an aeronautical-grade aluminum suspension with adjustable anti-roll bars, and a removable Formula 1-style carbon fiber steering wheel with Eco, Practice, Race/Qualifying, and Power Regeneration modes

Priced at $277,000, the Baltasar Revolt is available to preorder now for $1,202.