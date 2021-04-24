The Baltasar Revolt Is A Lime Green Electric Race Car

Mean green.
Author:
Publish date:
BALTASAR REVOLT 14

This mean lime green machine is the Baltasar Revolt, an all-electric sports car that serves a purpose not fulfilled by the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, or any other competitor on the market.

BALTASAR REVOLT 20

Literature from the Spanish upstart, named for automotive engineer and founder Baltasar Lopez, states the Revolt "does not come to compete against any other existing car." 

BALTASAR REVOLT 19

Instead, it occupies the niche of being a street legal EV that's fully specced to comply with Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) motorsport standards straight from the factory. 

That means no mods are necessary to take it out on a track day, with standard equipment like an FIA-compliant tubular safety cell and six-point racing harness. 

BALTASAR REVOLT 7

Given its mission, the company developed everything in-house to be damn quick. Two mid-mounted independent motors deliver 507 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. 

BALTASAR REVOLT 2

No speed stats were provided, but with a 1,698-pound weight, it's hitting nearly .3 horsepower-per-pound, about the same as a Ferrari LaFerrari. The Revolt will run for 372 miles at moderate to high speeds—about 40 minutes of hard driving on a track, and recharge to 62 miles in just five minutes.  

BALTASAR REVOLT 15

Other racy lightweight bits include a fully carbon fiber body and interior, an aeronautical-grade aluminum suspension with adjustable anti-roll bars, and a removable Formula 1-style carbon fiber steering wheel with Eco, Practice, Race/Qualifying, and Power Regeneration modes

Priced at $277,000, the Baltasar Revolt is available to preorder now for $1,202. 

No image description

Baltasar Revolt Promo
Rides

The Baltasar Revolt Is A Lime Green Electric Race Car

Steven Seagal Scottsale Mansion Promo
Travel

Step Inside Steven Seagal's Bulletproof Arizona Mansion

Mortal Kombat Star Jessica McNamee Promo (2)
Entertainment

'Mortal Kombat' Star Jessica McNamee On HBO Max Movie's R-Rating and Wildest Fight Scenes

cbd-oracle-1
News

This Part-Time Cannabis Reviewer Job Pays $30,000 a Year To Test Weed Products

Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer Pack
Food & Drink

Guinness Brews Up New Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer

Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman Promo Split 2
Sports

Kamaru Usman Vs. Jorge Masvidal At UFC 261: Who Ya Got?

bowers & wilkins earbuds promo
Gear

Bowers & Wilkins Takes On AirPods With New  Wireless Earbuds

adidas stan smith yoda promo
Style

Feel The Force With Yoda-Themed Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

GettyImages-685028483
News

Pentagon Confirms Leaked UFO Video Is Real