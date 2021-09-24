Brabus Says Its Mercedes-AMG-Based 900 Rocket Is 'World's Fastest SUV'

Brabus

Brabus is back with another "Rocket 900" spec that the German performance tuner has used on both the Mercedes-AMG's G63 G-Wagen and GT 63 S four-door supercar. But this one—based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S crossover—is billed as the "world's fastest SUV."

Quite the claim, and one that calls for a comparison to the Lamborghini Urus, commonly referred to as the top-dog ute in the speed realm.

Brabus

While the Raging Bull's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 slingshots it to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds on the way to 190 mph, Brabus' enlarged twin-turbo 4.5-liter V8 is reportedly good for a 3.2-second 62-mph time and an electronically limited top speed of 205.1 mph. Output is rated at 900 horsepower and 921 pound-feet of torque, up from the 605-hp and 627 pound-feet offered by the standard GLE 63 S.

Brabus

With that extra juice, Brabus' new build takes world's fastest SUV title. But because we're talking about an aftermarket outfit, an asterisk may be in order.

Brabus

Regardless, there are other equipment upgrades that improve performance. A newly developed chin spoiler reduces axel lift, while a full-carbon diffuser and rear spoiler further improve aerodynamics. Brabus' hi-po exhaust with actively controlled valves both reduces backpressure and enables sound management—"Sport" lets the V8 roar, and "Coming Home" keeps the neighbors from filing noise complaints.

Brabus

The latest Rocket 900 also stands out visually. The carbon-trimmed "Superior Gray" body rides on badass custom 24-inch "Platinum Edition" wheels, or 23-inchers for those who want to max out the speedo. Stopping power comes from Brabus' own aero disc brakes and red calipers.

Brabus

The inside particularly mirrors draws heavily from the body's paintjob the V8's red and black carbon engine cover. The gray leather is embossed with red topstitching, while a "Rocket Red" glazing is applied to virtually every other surface, including switches, speaker covers, air vents, pedals, door pins and the nine-speed transmission's paddle shifters.

Brabus

Prices weren't listed, but Autoblog reports that the one-of-25 Brabus Rocket 900 Mercedes-AMG G63 G-Wagen costs just under $450,000. Click here to learn more.