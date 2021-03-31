Ford Takes On Jeep With New Bronco Off-Road Concepts at Easter Safari

Team Ford or Team Jeep?
Author:
Publish date:
Bronco_Moab_01

The Ford Bronco's eternal battle with Jeep Wrangler for off-road superiority became a close-quarters affair after Ford slyly sent a fleet of concepts to Moab during the Easter Jeep Safari

Custom Bronco four-door SUV by RTR Vehicles

Custom Bronco four-door SUV by RTR Vehicles

Ford spotlighted three custom builds of its revived 4x4 model. The first is a four-door devised by RTR Vehicles, a longtime Ford custom vehicle collaborator founded by pro drifter and Formula D racer Vaughn Gittin Jr. 

Custom Bronco SUV by ARB 4x4 Accessories

Custom Bronco SUV by ARB 4x4 Accessories

Equipped with the Badlands package, the SUV sports a custom RTR bumper, rock sliders, rear bumper, 3D-printed grille and graphics, as well as 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires mounted to the shop's Tech-6 wheels, a roof-mounted Project X lightbar, and a 12-volt Type S Blizzard Box fridge/freezer. 

Custom Bronco by 4 Wheel Parts

Custom Bronco by 4 Wheel Parts

ARB 4x4 Accessories, Australia’s largest manufacturer of 4x4 parts, focused on creating a high-performance four-door Bronco with an airbag-compliant front and rear bumpers, heavy-duty rock sliders, a protective cover for the diff, and a host of off-road accessories including an ARB twin compressor/jack for quick inflation, and a Zero fridge/freezer. 

Ford's custom Bronco four-door Outer Banks

Ford's custom Bronco four-door Outer Banks

U.S. off-road equipment retailer 4 Wheel Parts made a showing with a four-door Black Diamond Series Bronco. Highlights include a modular front bumper, skid plate and winch platform, bolstered suspension, custom roof rack and light mounts, plus a Smittybilt overhead tent and camping gear, awning and refrigerator/air system. It rides on 37-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain tires mounted to 17-inch Method alloy wheels.

Bronco_Moab_02

Road and Track reports that 4 Wheel Parts is also responsible for a Bronco Sport with a rooftop tent and a new spare tire carrier, while Ford used an Outer Banks-spec four-door model to showcase a handful of its own performance accessories, many of which we saw during Ford's SEMA web show

Whether you prefer Ford or Jeep, the enduring battle between the Bronco and Wrangler rages on.

 

No image description

Omega Seamaster Professional Diver 300M Black Black Promo
Style

Omega Gets Stealthy With Blacked-Out Seamaster Watch

zola-sundance-film-festival-resized
Entertainment

Watch New A24 Trailer For 'Zola,' Based On a Stripper's Viral Twitter Thread

Ford Bronco Easter Safari Concepts Promo
Rides

Ford Takes On Jeep With New Bronco Off-Road Concepts at Easter Safari

g-shock rose gold watch
Style

G-Shock Launches Its First Rose Gold Watch For Men

Kurt Strand Florida Promo
Rides

Set Sail With the 525-Foot 'Florida' Superyacht

JON 1200 630
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 21: Jon Batiste

Maserati Levante GTS Promo 2
Rides

The Maserati Levante GTS: Behind The Wheel of a Racy Italian SUV

Tag Heuer Formula 1 Collection Promo
Style

Tag Heuer Salutes Formula 1 With 4 New Watches

E3779781-B208-4B93-86B2-552D1405C699
Entertainment

‘Wrath of Man’: Jason Statham Gets Fired Up in Trailer For Guy Ritchie Crime Caper