This 810-HP 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500 Is a Carbon-Bodied Brute

Classic Recreations/Drew Phillips

Classic Recreations revealed plans for the first ever carbon-bodied classic Mustang Shelby GT500 in 2020, and the Oklahoma-based custom muscle carmaker just over-delivered on the first example.

Classic Recreations/Drew Phillips

The inaugural "Carbon Edition" Shelby GT500CR fittingly debuted on February 2 in celebration of the date Carroll Shelby began making the first Shelby Cobra CSX2000, the pioneering roadster that mated an AC Ace body with a Ford V8.

Classic Recreations/Drew Phillips

Beginning with CR's existing 1967 GT500, Wisconsin's Speedkore Performance Group blue-light scanned its metal shell to produce a 3D digital model. A five-axis CNC machine then cut molds to be filled with aerospace-grade carbon fiber to create plugs and panels, which were cured in Speedkore's in-house autoclave.

Classic Recreations/Drew Phillips

In addition to a hypercar-light shell that reduces weight by 600 pounds, the “Carbon Edition” features exclusive badging, designated Shelby serial numbers. Underneath its BASF-coated, candy red-striped hood is a 2.9-liter Whipple-supercharged Ford 5.2-liter Coyote V8 engine that sends 810 horses worth of snarling American power through a Ford 10R80 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

Classic Recreations/Drew Phillips

Other notable hardware includes Detroit Speed suspension, JRI Coilover shocks, quadralink rear suspension, high-performance Wilwood brakes, roll bar, rack and pinion steering, and three-piece Forgeline wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Rivals rubber.

Classic Recreations/Drew Phillips

A badass black leather interior with red racing harnesses features an Alcantara headliner, Kicker audio system, Kenwood media center and navigation, ProCar leather seats and gnarly red-and-white Shelby custom gauges badged emblazoned with Shelby's serpentine cobra logo.

Classic Recreations/Drew Phillips

You can commission a Shelby GT500CR Carbon Edition for $298,000, part of which will go to the Carroll Shelby Foundation to provides medical assistance and educational opportunities for kids and young people.

Classic Recreations/Drew Phillips

A standard carbon bodied GT500CR goes for $265,000. Visit Classic Recreations' website to learn more.