This 810-HP 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500 Is a Carbon-Bodied Brute

Classic Recreations gave the iconic American pony a hypercar-light shell and a Whipple-supercharged Coyote V8.
Author:
Publish date:
Classic Recreations Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Edition (7)

Classic Recreations revealed plans for the first ever carbon-bodied classic Mustang Shelby GT500 in 2020, and the Oklahoma-based custom muscle carmaker just over-delivered on the first example. 

Classic Recreations Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Edition (6)

The inaugural "Carbon Edition" Shelby GT500CR fittingly debuted on February 2 in celebration of the date Carroll Shelby began making the first Shelby Cobra CSX2000, the pioneering roadster that mated an AC Ace body with a Ford V8. 

Classic Recreations Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Edition (2)

Beginning with CR's existing 1967 GT500, Wisconsin's Speedkore Performance Group blue-light scanned its metal shell to produce a 3D digital model. A five-axis CNC machine then cut molds to be filled with aerospace-grade carbon fiber to create plugs and panels, which were cured in Speedkore's in-house autoclave. 

Classic Recreations Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Edition (5)

In addition to a hypercar-light shell that reduces weight by 600 pounds, the “Carbon Edition” features exclusive badging, designated Shelby serial numbers. Underneath its BASF-coated, candy red-striped hood is a 2.9-liter Whipple-supercharged Ford 5.2-liter Coyote V8 engine  that sends 810 horses worth of snarling American power through a Ford 10R80 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

Classic Recreations Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Edition (9)

Other notable hardware includes Detroit Speed suspension, JRI Coilover shocks, quadralink rear suspension, high-performance Wilwood brakes, roll bar, rack and pinion steering, and three-piece Forgeline wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Rivals rubber. 

Classic Recreations Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Edition (3)

A badass black leather interior with red racing harnesses features an Alcantara headliner, Kicker audio system, Kenwood media center and navigation, ProCar leather seats and gnarly red-and-white Shelby custom gauges badged emblazoned with Shelby's  serpentine cobra logo. 

Classic Recreations Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Edition (4)

You can commission a Shelby GT500CR Carbon Edition for $298,000, part of which will go to the Carroll Shelby Foundation to provides medical assistance and educational opportunities for kids and young people. 

Classic Recreations Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Edition (1)

A standard carbon bodied GT500CR goes for $265,000. Visit Classic Recreations' website to learn more. 

No image description

Dating Couple Promo
News

How To Plan the Perfect First Date, According to a Globally-Renowned Matchmaker

Classic Recreations Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Edition Promo
Rides

This 810-HP 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500 Is a Carbon-Bodied Brute

Oceaunus Brass Kraken Blade Promo
Gear

The 'Kraken Blade' Is a Sea-Worthy EDC Knife

Thanksgiving Red Wine Promo
Food & Drink

The Best Valentine's Day Wines and Spirits, Recommended By Female Wine Experts

g-shock semi transparent watch promo
Style

G-Shock Launches New Line of 'Semi-Transparent' Watches

Justin Bieber Rolls-Royce Wraith West Coast Customs Promo
Rides

Justin Bieber's Custom Wraith Criticized for 'Ruining a Rolls-Royce'

jared-leto-joker-snyder-cut-promo-2
Entertainment

Here's The First Look at Jared Leto as The Joker in 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League'

GettyImages-173825118-promo-crop
Sports

MLB To Change Baseballs Because Players Are Hitting Too Many Home Runs

Jamaica Jan-Feb 2021 Issue Promo
Travel

Where to Eat, Drink, Stay and Play in Jamaica