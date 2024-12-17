This Lamborghini All-Electric ‘Ultra GT’ Will Boast Over 1,300 HP

The awesomely electrified Lanzador should hit Lambo dealerships by 2029.

The electric motors on Lamborghini’s reigning flagship supercar, the Revuelto, were clearly engineered to supplement the 6.5-liter V12’s 814 horsepower with just enough extra output to crack four figures, hence the Revuelto’s 1,001-hp rating. But the Raging Bull brand has much bigger plans for automotive electrification than hybrid supplementation.

Citing Reuters, Car and Driver reports the expected arrival of a pure Lamborghini EV dubbed the Lanzador, which roughly translates to “thrower” or “launcher.” Originally set to hit production in 2028, C&D writes that the vehicle has been pushed back to 2029. “We do not think 2029 is late to have an electric car,” Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Reuters. “We do not think that, in our segment, the market will be ready in 2025 or 2026.”

Lamborghini describes Lanzador as a “high ground-clearance GT with 2+2 seat” that will mark the creation of the a new segment: the “Ultra GT.” It’s a PR move very reminiscent of Aston Martin’s christening of the “super GT” segment with the twin-turbo V8-powered DB12, 34 percent more than you get in the preceding DB11.

The Lanzador may be more deserving of a segment-creating title, even if it is still in concept stages. While it could be considered a crossover, the vehicle seen here looks more like a Lambo supercar than the in-production Urus, particularly the very Huracan-esque profile. The brand adds that other elements have been inspired by the 2000s-era Murcielago and the revitalized Countach, the LPI 800-4, which informed the slim headlights.

But if anything warrants the Lanzador’s new “Ultra GT” title, it’s the power. The electric motors—one per axle—will put one megawatt of power to the pavement, the equivalent of 1,341 horsepower. The source of that energy will be “a new generation high-performance battery, which also ensures a long range.” No specifics on range were provided, but for all of this to be true, EV technology will need to improve before the Lanzador program can get serious on delivering such promises.

Lamborghini adds that the newly-developed smart aerodynamics incorporates the ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) system, previously used in the racy Huracán Performante and Aventador SVJ. ALA will be paired with future aero devices in the front and rear to ensure the best efficiency in the concept car’s Urban mode and the best downforce in Performance mode.

The Lanzador also offers a clever solution made possible by absence of an internal combustion engine, especially when compared to current GTs. There’s a frunk, a rear cargo area AND folding rear seats, a combination that’s more of a crossover than a pure sports car and suited to daily driving.

Though performance minded marques like Lamborghini are attracted to electricity for ability to deliver head-spinning output, de-carbonization is also a major selling point. The Lanzador concept expands on this environmental mindset with the use of several eco-friendly materials, including “sustainably tanned leather” that’s crafted using wastewater from an olive oil production plant, Australian Merino wool that’s harvested from sheep once per year, and recycled carbon in unseen areas.

While it’s a long way off, the Lanzador already looks like a fine addition to the current Lamborghini lineup—we’ll see how it fits in 2029.