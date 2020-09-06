Mike Tyson Tells Joe Rogan Fighting Is 'Orgasmic'

"What does it mean when fighting gets you erect?"

Joe Rogan is pretty smooth in that he rolls with moments other podcast or talk show hosts might find awkward. Rogan just keeps it moving. Case in point: A recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience in which former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson admitted he found combat extremely exciting.

As in literally arousing.

Video of the podcast is above, but it's two hours so we'll cut to the chase.

Rogan wanted to know more about Tyson's mental approach to the comeback fight he's set to have with Roy Jones Jr. Tyson expressed a surprisingly complex set of emotions, admitting he he had to cope with the idea he could "really hurt somebody.”

Thing is, Tyson's issue isn't fear of hurting someone else. It's because he's really, really into it. "It’s orgasmic sometimes,” Tyson said. "What does it mean when fighting gets you erect?"

Rogan didn't miss a beat, saying it was "a good question."

"It means you’re getting excited,” Rogan continued.

Tyson agreed. Then he admitted, "That’s how I’d get when I was a kid. Sometimes, I get the twinkle."

Tyson and Rogan tried to make sense of this, then Rogan concluded that while it was "a strange thing to say…” no one could "understand that you get an erection thinking about hurting someone" more than Tyson.

Tyson added that fear had to be a factor, and Rogan said, "Maybe not fear-based, but maybe embracing the fact that you’re going to go into this with everything that you have...the chaos of it all. And the ultimate goal is to hurt somebody."

There are a lot of things psychologists could say about the connection between sex and violence and they aren't entirely positive.

It's a good thing, at least, that Iron Mike is honest about it.

Tyson vs. Jones was supposed to take place September 12, but it's now set to happen on November 28, 2020.