40+ Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals For Menswear, Tech, Home Goods & More

‘Tis the season to shop holiday deals from Filson, Huckberry, Apple, Samsung, Shinola, Ray-Ban and many more.

(Filson)

ou’ve already got enough on your holiday to-do list this week, be it restocking your bar cart or booking a holiday getaway (perhaps at the same time). Fear not though, since there’s actually a relatively easy, even enjoyable part of the hectic holiday season: Shopping. Or rather, shopping and saving with just a few clicks at your favorite brands.

For everyone on your list (yourself included), the mad dash to the finish starts with the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Scroll away and dig into more than 40 standout deals from Huckberry, Filson, Taylor Stitch, Todd Snyder, Apple, MR. PORTER and more.

(Adidas)

Adidas: Get up to 70% off sneakers, apparel, workout gear and more from the sportswear masters. Shop here.

Amazon: Get 50% off the new Amazon Fire TV stick, among other standout electronics deals. Shop here.

Apple: Save more than 20% on a 2022 Apple MacBook Pro at Amazon, among many other deals from the electronics giant. Shop here.

ASUS: Score savings on a wide range of electronics, including phones for up to 50% off and laptops for up to 30% off. Shop here.

Bespoke Post: Get up to 40% off Black Friday deals from the menswear, gear and home goods brand, including savings on a traveling bar cart, flannel shirting and much more. Shop here.

Bloomingdale’s: Use the code EXTRA15 to get an extra 15% off purchases of more than $100 or more. Shop here.

(Billy Reid)

Billy Reid: Get 20% off orders of $400 or more, with increasing deals on stylish menswear up to as much as 40% off orders of $1,200 or more. Shop here.

Boston Scally: Get 20% off sitewide on stylish headwear, with no promo code needed, through November 29th. Shop here.

Bruvi: Use the code FRIYAY150 to get 50% off the innovative single-serve Bruvi Bundle coffee brewing system through November 27th. Shop here.

Caffe Borbone: Get 30% off sitewide on delicious coffee and more with the code CBBF2023, good through November 27th. Shop here.

Canopy: Take up to 50% off bundles, among other major deals on at-home wellness devices and additional savings for 48 hours starting Cyber Monday. Shop here.

Casper: Get up to 25% off everything at the sleep brand. Shop here.

Dyson: Get 42% off the Dyson V11 vacuum, among other deals. Shop here.

(Filson)

Filson: Get 30% off a selection of exclusive items from the rugged outdoor brand through November 26th, including flannel shirting, waxed outerwear and accessories. Shop here.

FOCO: Shop for stylish team gear with the site’s Slash Through Sale, with savings up to 70% off through November 28th. Shop here.

(Huckberry)

Huckberry: Get up to 40% off Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at the popular online retailer, with new deals added throughout the week. Shop here.

Indochino: Use the code BLKFRI23 to get 10% off the luxe wool-and-cashmere Harrogate Collection. Shop here.

Levi’s: Get 40% off some of the best jeans for men, with free shipping and returns included. Shop here.

(Marshall)

Marshall: Save more than 50% on legendary, stylish Bluetooth speakers from the famed audio brand, like the Stanmore II Bluetooth. Shop here.

Mott and Bow: Get up to 40% off through November 27th. Shop here.

Mugsy: Take up to 40% off sitewide, no code required, through December 3rd. Shop here.

MR. PORTER: Get 30% off select luxury menswear. Shop here.

New Republic: Spend $75 on some of the best men’s boots and get a free jacket or shirt with purchase. Shop here.

(Nike)

Nike: Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to get an extra 25% off stylish sneakers and more, up to 60% off. Shop here.

No Days Wasted: Get up to 30% off sitewide on wellness products with the code BF30 through November 30th. Shop here.

Nordstrom: Get a wide array of deals on menswear, grooming home goods and more, starting at 25% off. Shop here.

Oars & Alps: Use code BF2023 to get 20% off your purchase of $50 or more through November 28th, with various free gift selections available based on the amount spent. Shop here.

Organifi: Get 20% off orders of $100 or more, and 25% off orders of more than $150with no code required. Shop here.

(Persol)

Persol: Get up to 50% off Steve McQueen-approved sunglasses for Cyber Week. Shop here.

Ray-Ban: Get up to 50% off sitewide on stylish men’s sunglasses. Shop here.

(Ridge)

Ridge: Save up to 30% on the best EDC gear and wallets at the Ridge Holiday Sale, no code needed. THose deals include the handsome Ridge Wallet in Tobacco Brown, among others. Shop here.

Ring Bear: Take 10% off stylish men’s rings through November 28th with the code RBFCM23. Shop here.

Samsung: Save more than 25% on the Galaxy Watch6 Smartwatch, among a flurry of other excellent electronics deals, including up to 35% off select home appliances. Shop here.

(Shinola)

Shinola: The watchmaker is celebrating its 10th anniversary by offering 25% off sitewide, no code needed. Shop here.

(Taylor Stitch)

Taylor Stitch: Take 20% off select full priced items and up to 50% Last Call sale items, no code needed, through November 28th. Shop here.

The Spice House: Get a series of escalating deals on delicious spices, including 10% off $50, 15% off $75 and 20% off $100 by using the code HOLIDAY23 through November 29th. Shop here.

The Tie Bar: Get 20% off sitewide, with no promo code needed, through November 28th. Shop here.

Todd Snyder: Use the code BLACKFRIDAY25 to get up to 25% off exclusive styles at the famed menswear designer, now through November 26th. Shop here.

(Tomahawk Shades)

Tomahawk Shades: Buy one pair of stylish frames and get 2 free from the Paige Spiranac-approved brand. Shop here.

TRUFF: Take 30% off all TRUFF products on using code BFCM30 through November 27th. Shop here.

WOLACO: Use the code BLACKFRIDAY25 to get 25% off sitewide through November 27th. Shop here.