Bell & Ross Debuts Adventure-Ready BR-03 Diver Lum Outline That’s Made For Going Off The Grid

Designed for maximum legibility.

(Bell & Ross)

There’s always an air of utility to Bell & Ross watches, as much handsome works of design ingenuity as they are rugged tool timepieces ready for just about anything. The company has managed to outdo itself again with the Bell & Ross BR-03 Diver Lum Outline, which amps up luminescence to another degree entirely.

(Bell & Ross)

The tough-as-nails timepiece blends Bell & Ross signatures, including a cushioned square case, with an impressive use of green Super-Luminova techology on its indices. The company says the limited-edition watch “pushes the boundaries of underwater readability with a unique design,” one that makes crisp markings on the vivid, instantly recognizable timepiece appear “as if drawn with a fluorescent marker in the dark.”

(Bell & Ross)

The luxury tool watchmaker already debuted a ceramic black skeleton edition of its BR-03 unit at Watches & Wonders 2025, but its latest dive watch edition is far from the avant-garde, intergalactic design of the BR-03 Astro. The highly useful dive watch also isn’t as refined as the Art Deco stylings of the Bell & Ross Artline BR-05, but it hues closely to the watchmaker’s history of timepieces geared for flight and adventures off the grid.

(Bell & Ross)

The rugged Bell & Ross BR-03 Diver Lum Outline, limited to just 500 pieces, boasts an expert blend of “technical sophistication and a stylish design,” Bell & Ross noted, bolstered by a microblasted black ceramic 42mm case. And while Super-Luminova technology is often eye-catching (literally), the new Bell & Ross BR-03 Diver Lum Outline takes things a step further in both utility and striking looks, using “Baignoire-style” applique indexes that are outlined with Super-LumiNova X2.

(Bell & Ross)

Like any watch fit for the sprawling depths of the deep blue sea, the latest from Bell & Ross boasts expert specs that have been put through the ringer. The Diver Lum Outline is water-resistant down to 300 meters, and finished off with a black rubber strap, and an additional ultra-water-resistant black synthetic fabric strap.

Its in-house automatic mechanical Caliber BR-CAL.302-1 movement delivers a 54-hour power reserve, while anti-reflective coating rounds out its sapphire crystal. As with the very best watches engineered for pro divers, it manages to be highly durable and dependable in the water, and yet suitably stylish and striking back on dry land. The epitome of “the ultimate professional tool,” Bell & Ross notes, the Bell & Ross BR-03 Diver Lum Outline can be yours for $5,400 now at Bell & Ross, plus Bell & Ross retailers.