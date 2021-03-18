Buyers of This Jaguar x Bremont Watch Box Get to Drive 3 Classic E-Types

Only six deep-pocketed people will have the opportunity to buy both an E-Type coupe and roadster restomodded by Jaguar Classic as the "60 E-Type Collection." For anyone else who wants to get in on the 60th anniversary celebrations of what Enzo Ferrari called the world's most beautiful car, there's a special edition Bremont watch box set and bottle of Glenturret Scotch.

The British bauble manufacturer is making 120 total E-Type-inspired bezel chronographs rendered with green and gray in reference to the colors that the vehicles wore upon debut at the 1961 Geneva Motor Show. Their black dials bear the same shade of black featured on the car's instrument gauges, while the chamfered hour and minute hands replicate the car's tach needle.

Paired with each watch is Bremont's first ever rally timer—a combined stopwatch, tachymeter and clock that can be displayed on a stand or fitted to the car. Each set, priced at $14,495, comes with an trip to drive three classic E-Types at Jaguar's Fen End facility in Conventry.

"Working with Jaguar on the 60th celebration of this iconic car is a real honor,” Bremont co-founder Nick English said in a statement. “There is so much detail and inspiration to work with on the watch designs and doing a rally-timer for the first time is a perfect tribute.”

Glenturret, Scotland's oldest distillery, is offering 265 E-Type-embellished bottles of blended whisky aged for a minimum of 30 years in four different casks—three Oloroso sherry-seasoned European oak butts, and a single Amontillado sherry-seasoned American oak quarter barrel.

“It has a complex nose, sweet and oily with dark fruits, dried ginger and clean oak,” said Bob Dalgarno, Glenturret whisky maker.

The Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition roadster and coupe. Jaguar

“Toffee apple and caramel coat layers of fruit with syrup and sweet spice. Wood spices quickly accelerate on the palate then brake suddenly. Darker fruits pull forward, licorice sweeps in and sweetness flows throughout. Maturing oak intertwined with wood spice is last to arrive bringing a sweet, spicy, and warming finish."

Priced at $2,080, each limited-edition bottle is presented in a custom wooden box with a bespoke book and key ring.