Longines Pays Homage To A Classic Watch With Retooled Legend Diver 59

The latest release from the watchmaker favored by “Superman” star Henry Cavill.

(Longines)

Improving upon a groundbreaking timepiece in the world of horology can prove a tricky feat, but Longines appears to have cracked the code with a revamped take on the legendary watch that is the Longines Legend Diver 59.

(Longines)

So named for the year of its release nearly 70 years ago, the Legend Diver 59 was nothing short of an underwater exploration classic, distinctively designed with two screwdown crowns for performance in the ocean depths. As Longines notes, the original Legend Diver placed the bezel within the case itself, allowing it to be rotated while avoiding shocks and accuracy issues on long dives. The design, as eye-catching as it is performance-minded, “blends timeless design and cutting-edge performance,” the watchmaker notes, and its modern-day homage nods to that game-changing invention in revamped fashion.

(Longines)

In addition to its Year of the Snake Conquest Watch and its first-ever carbon fiber watch as released this spring, Longines tapped Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill to lead the way as an Ambassador of Elegance (Cavill tends to prefer the HydroConquest line, for the record).

(Longines)

“What draws me to LONGINES is their understated elegance,” Cavill said of the announcement this spring. “True quality doesn’t need to announce itself. It’s evident in every detail and in every action,” with the English actor adding that Longines embodies”a philosophy, backed by generations of precision craftsmanship and artistry, that resonates deeply with my own values.” Indeed, there’s an elegance to the Legend Diver 59 in spite of its deep sea-approved performance, with Arabic numerals contrasting crisply with sleek indices that pop off a black grained dial and feature SuperLumiNova coating.

(Longines)

Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal tops off the 42mm stainless steel round dial, while its engraved caseback notes its COSC certification, Swiss-made construction and 300 meters worth of water resistance. Within, Longines retooled the classic diver’s watch with its Caliber L888.6 automatic movement, one boasting an impressive power reserve of 72 hours.

(Longines)

The timepiece (called a “true icon of watchmaking” by the Swiss company) remains “equally at home on land or underwater,” a point driven home in tasteful fashion by its stainless steel Milanese strap. A black rubber strap provides sport-approved utility for underwater excursions, while the watch is delivered in a handsome wooden box with its own spring bar tool for added versatility.

(Longines)

Priced at $4,100 and available online and at Longines boutiques, the Longines Legend Diver 59 ushers in a new chapter for a watch with almost seven decades of offshore functionality and heritage behind it. As Longines adds, “these true tool watches are powered by exclusive Longines calibers equipped with a silicon balance-spring,” blending the best of the past with a new outlook in the present. Update your wrist game accordingly before your next deep-sea adventure.