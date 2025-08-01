Louis Vuitton And Pharrell Williams Debut Fall 2026 Menswear Capsule Collection

It’s easy to tell when a designer is on a hot streak of sorts: Louis Vuitton creative visionary Pharrell Williams continues to leave his mark on the iconic fashion house, this time with a richly crafted Fall 2026 menswear capsule collection.

Set for release this September via Louis Vuitton, the collection takes a dandified approach to modern menswear, pairing high-low style moves effortlessly (like velvet logo loafers with blue cotton LV-adorned denim). Pharrell previously drew on nautical inspiration for his latest Louis Vuitton summer collection, while this offering harkens back to Ivy Leage prep and classic sportswear.

A sense of collegiate nostalgia courses through the collection, which seems to blend British sensibility with Northeast prep (witness an ultra-chunky pair of moc loafers, plus tartan ties and a series of tartan-patterned, covetable Louis Vuitton bags and accessories).

More refined and yet still just as sporty as Pharrell’s recent LV ButterSoft sneakers, the collection works in rich earth tones with deep blue and green plaid patterns, with rugby polos and at least one contrast-striped rowing blazer leaving their mark.

Not to be overlooked are a series of rich overcoats and topcoats, along with richly patterned “LV” accessories, including a bold golden-brown scarf. The collection is assuredly bold and aspirational, designed to complement Louis Vuitton’s upcoming Spring/Summer 2026 assortment. Pharrell’s flair for the dramatic also takes shape in the menswear assortment’s rotation of sunglasses, with the producer and music mogul harkening back to LV’s definitive early 2000s frame shapes.

Flaired denim and workwear trousers speak to the highest level of sartorial sensibility: These aren’t clothes just anyone can pull off, not unlike Pharrell’s travel-inspired, global worldview in his 2025 LV menswear collection released to kick off the year in fine fashion. Fashion outlet The Post called the collection a “masterclass on Ivy League dressing,” and it’s never been more clear that Pharrell is at the top of his game when it comes to tasteful swerves from stylistic norms.