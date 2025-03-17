Red Wing Heritage & Engineered Garments Join Forces For Stylish Spring Workwear Shoe Series

The second collaboration release between the famed bootmaker and tastemaking fashion label.

(Engineered Garments x Red Wing Heritage)

A classic set of shoes tends to not need much in the way of revamped design, but a fresh outlook often proves eye-opening: Take the utilitarian Red Wing Oxford, which gets a new look for spring courtesy of hyped, foundational fashion label Engineered Garments.

(Engineered Garments x Red Wing Heritage)

The refreshed trio of shoes marks the second collaboration between the New York City-founded label, brought to life at the turn of the millennium by Daiki Suzuki, and the legendary Midwest bootmaker. EG has long been known for its ability to blur the lines between purely functional workwear (like the anorak or the field coat) with a tasteful, modern and even preppy edge.

(Engineered Garments x Red Wing Heritage)

Red Wing Heritage similarly remains a mainstay in the fashion world despite its roots as a true-blue Minnesota workwear company: Styles like the 2024 edition of the Red Wing Beckman Boot nod to its legacy, while Steve McQueen was a noted fan of Red Wing boots (and his estate has a collaborative RW boot to match).

(Engineered Garments x Red Wing Heritage)

To hear EG tell it, “our aim is to make garments that become more personal through the experiences you have with them,” so a partnership with Red Wing Heritage boots (which develop a beautiful patina over time) seems a natural fit.

(Engineered Garments x Red Wing Heritage)

The inspiration this time comes from the Triple Black Irish Setter 3110, which bears the original Irish Setter logo on the main tag (with an OG-inspired shoe box to match). The shoes, though, are a true remix: Three different leather types (Chrome, Abilene Suede and Prairie) are retooled in combinations including Camel and Copper, while Triple Black returns in monochromatic fashion. The uppers are actually mixed-media in design, a design touch EG is proud to note, adding that “up close, you can clearly see the unique textures of each leather, each developing its own distinct patina over time, which will be exciting to watch.”

(Engineered Garments x Red Wing Heritage)

EG has brought its distinct prep-meets-modern, Japan-meets-NYC edge to a slew of classic silhouettes over the years, especially in the footwear department, teaming with Vans on timeless sneakers, rebooting the iconic Sebago boat shoe and even dropping an expert collection of autumnal outerwear with J. Crew last fall.

(Engineered Garments x Red Wing Heritage)

The shoes, with their rich two-tone upper, large Storm Welt stitching, sturdy moc toe and signature treaded outsole, are a fine fix of form and function, as at home with canvas work pants out in the field as they are with cuffed selvedge denim for off-duty pursuits. As Engineered Garments notes, “this subtle, understated use of detailed craftsmanship is something we take great pride in,” and each pair (available now online at Engineered Garments for about $610) reflects that approach in expert fashion.