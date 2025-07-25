Say Hello To KITH’s ‘Scarface’ Collection

Featuring iconic archival imagery from one of KITH founder Ronnie Fieg’s favorite films.

(KITH)

The hot streak continues for Ronnie Fieg’s KITH with a fresh collection inspired by on Brian DePalma’s 1983 masterpiece Scarface. The just-released drop of t-shirts, knitwear and accessories features bold looks drawn from one of the most legendary films of all time, as streetwear visionary Fieg was given access to a wide array of archival images from the Al Pacino-led classic.

The offering, which also includes a trucker hat and a flashy “The World Is Yours” lighter, also happens to celebrate one of Fieg’s favorite films. The streetwear powerhouse called Pacino’s performance “gripping and unforgettable” and added that “this masterpiece has been a pop culture reference point since its release in 1983.”

(KITH)

In designing the co-branded collection, Fieg noted the film has taken on a life of its own in the decades since its release. “Whether you’ve seen the film or not (and I hope you have), you’ve certainly heard its quotes, listened to music inspired by it, or felt its influence in some form,” Fieg said on KITH’s blog.

(KITH)

Inspired by the stunning tale of morality and ambition (and a cautionary ode, Fieg notes), the collection of soft jersey cotton tees and knitwear also features Michelle Pfeiffer’s Elvira Hancock front and center, along with Pacino’s Tony Montana.

(KITH)

The collection’s range of tees starts at $65, with some sizes selling out quickly via the much buzzed-about retailer: All things KITH seem especially on-trend lately, be it a summertime Giorgio Armani collection, fresh KITH x New Balance sneakers or a line of (assuredly) Tony Montana-approved cigarette racing boats.

In celebrating a longtime favorite film, Fieg took great care to pay tribute to a classic. “Creating product inspired by the things that have shaped me is what Kith has always been about,” the designer said. To get your hands on a wearable tribute to a treasured classic, shop KITH x Scarface in-store and online now.