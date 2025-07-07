Giorgio Armani & KITH Return With Elevated Summer Collection

New York meets Italy in the second collaboration between the fashion giant and the streetwear pioneer.

Easy elegance meets tastemaking streetwear in the latest unexpected but sophisticated collaboration between KITH and Giorgio Armani, arriving just in time for leisurely coastal pursuits this season.

(KITH)

Estate by KITH and Giorgio Armani debuted over the holiday weekend with activations stretching from Malibu to The Hamptons and Forte De Marmi, toasting to locations that inspired the casually refined menswear and women’s wear collection.

(KITH)

It marks the second partnership between the pioneering streetwear brand founded by Ronnie Fieg and the fashion empire that is Giorgio Armnani. The new collection follows on the heels of a fall/winter 2024 assortment from the duo, all the while maintaining “the highest levels of craftsmanship,” both brands said.

(KITH)

Armani is a lifestyle unto its own (its namesake has designed a superyacht in recent years, after all), while the burgeoning KITH empire includes custom cigarette racing powerboats, on-trend New Balance sneaker collaborations and even reimagined Timberland field boots.

(KITH x Giorgio Armani)

The latest high-fashion offering perfectly balances Fieg’s nuanced eye with the lavish sprezzatura of the Mediterranean, featuring everything from a tailored yet relaxed double-breasted blazer to a bomber jacket and a perfectly executed series of canvas and raffia bags with attention-grabbing co-branding.

(KITH)

The laidback-yet-polished collection includes women’s fashion selections for the first time in the partnership between the trend-setting New York brand and the Italian style flagship, with the collection “symbolizing both a seasonal spirit and a shared vision of aspirational living and summer lifestyle.”

(KITH x Giorgio Armani)

A particular highlight is its double-breasted blazer in a rich, earthy brown, with matching pleated pants. 100 percent silk constructs the collection’s Crossover Shirt and Monogram Pant, while a set of Bermuda Shorts embrace what the duo calls a signature KITH silhouette.

(KITH x Giorgio Armani)

Landscape prints of lush vistas (like that of Capri and Sardinia) dot an assortment of T-shirts and ultra-premium swimwear, while headwear from Giorgio Armani and KITH runs the gamut from fedoras to trucker hats. Accessories are also covered in the A-to-Z summertime style collection, including belts, card holders, sunglasses and even Giorgio Armani x KITH bandanas.

(KITH x Giorgio Armani)

Available exclusively through the summer months and boasting effortlessly cool style across the board, the handsome collection focused on “masterfully designed silhouettes crafted from the finest materials,” both brands noted.

(KITH x Giorgio Armani)

The rarified collaboration seems to posit the notion that there’s something seamless about true style: Breezy textures, tasteful silhouettes and a blend of the extravagant and the comfortable span the globe, from Malibu to New York City to the lush Italian coast. Opportunities abound to step into the world of Giorgio Armani and KITH: The collection debuts at select Giorgio Armani boutiques and KITH shops worldwide, as well as online at KITH U.S., KITH Canada and KITH Europe, plus the KITH App, starting July 10th.