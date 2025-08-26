Seiko & Pepsi Are Releasing An Actual ‘Pepsi Watch’ Collaboration

Referencing the two-tone Seiko 5 sport watch and the famed Rolex Pepsi, the collection debuts Sept. 5.

(Seiko)

Based on their color schemes, watches tend to take on rather clever monikers among collectors: “Hulk,” “Batman” and the famed Rolex “Pepsi” spring to mind, while watches with a red-and-blue, two-tone bezel get the “Pepsi” designation. That in-the-know nickname takes on new meaning with the forthcoming Pepsi x Seiko 5 Sport Watch collection.

(Seiko)

Each watch (debuting early next month) offers plenty to love for collectors and newfound watch enthusiasts alike. For sleek style, there’s a silver-toned, white-dial stainless steel model in a crisp 38mm build, while a sporty black rubber strap option features a black dial offsetting the characteristic “Pepsi” bezel.

(Seiko)

The stainless steel edition, featuring the period-accurate “Pepsi” logo at 6-o’clock on its dial, blends “the retro spirit of the 1990s with a design updated to suit today’s lifestyles,” Seiko said. With just 7,000 units available for each collector’s edition watch, units are sure to move quickly. That sentiment should hold especially true given that other Seiko “Pepsi” watches retail for under $600, although there’s no telling how much each new collaborative model might fetch on the secondary market.

(Seiko)

The stainless steel build boasts a number of distinctive features that separate it from even the highly affordable, collectible Seiko 5 “Pepsi” model. Those design details include an efficient Caliber 4R36 SBSA319 movement within. A date window rests at 3-o’clock, while the Seiko logo slots in beneath the 12-o’clock marker. The crown placement at 4-o’clock on the stainless steel sport watch (formally dubbed the SRPL99) is also an eye-catching touch that should allow for easy wearability.

(Seiko)

With its 42mm case and dependable GMT functionality via its Caliber 4R34 movement, the all-black edition takes its design cues from the updated Pepsi logo of today. Its rubber strap also features the “Pepsi” logo on both the 12-o’clock and 6-o’clock ends of the strap, and the sporty new watch marks the first time a SKX-series GMT watch features a silicone strap.

(Seiko)

Each watch features a see-through caseback and its own individual serial number, while its Pepsi can packaging is a commemorative treat and a fitting tribute to the history of both brands. While a beverage brand teaming with a watchmaker might seem unlikely in all but color scheme, Seiko says the first-ever Seiko 5 Sport watch collaboration offers plenty of commonality.

(Seiko)

“Seiko 5 Sports and Pepsi evolved in different fields, but they share common values: Both are beloved across generations, especially among younger audiences, and both continue to honor tradition while embracing the future.” How that translates to fervent watch sales remains to be seen, but with each timepiece available starting September 5 online at Seiko, the partnership could be the ideal wrist game upgrade ahead of fall.