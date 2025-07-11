These Stylish Sunglasses Will Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

Upgrade your eyewear ahead of your next beach getaway.

As summer shifts into high gear, so too should your style rotation. From elevated coastal menswear to breezy polo shirts and summer wedding-approved ensembles, each sunrise and sunset is made all the better (we think) by a pair of finely crafted, expertly designed sunglasses. Shades with personality, pairs that nod to the classics and sunnies that shift style norms ever so slightly are all fair game this season. Be it sub-$50 steals from Huckberry, rugged eyewear crafted for the boardwalk bar or elegant frames set to pair with your finest summer suit, these are the absolute coolest sunglasses (at all price points) to add to your everyday carry as summer’s dog days approach.

Huckberry Sunseekers Polarized Sunglasses

For an outrageously affordable price, get a pair of highly durable, surprisingly stylish sunglasses that can take a beating and keep moving with you through the world. The frame design is crisp and versatile, while polarized lenses offer some serious bang for your buck. $39

Walden Eyewear Woods Sunglasses

Channel a touch of retro cool with this easygoing pair of circular shades from Huckberry’s Walden Eyewear line: Modern design cues meet the 1950s (along with UVA/UVB lens technology) in a set of shades practically designed to wear with one of the best polo shirts and linen trousers. $110

Morgenthal Frederics Apache XL Sunglasses

Luxury design meets the quiet, strong cool of the pilot’s style frame in these ultra-premium shades from eyewear institution Morgenthal Frederics. Billed as “elegant aviators with unique vintage coining and elegant subtle details,” this pair was crafted with care in Japan using sturdy, lightweight titanium for years of (stylish) wear. $535

Moscot Zogan Sunglasses

The famed New York City eyewear purveyor blends bold modern luxury with respect for the past and traditional craftsmanship, and the result is an eye-catching (pun intended) pair of sunglasses that ooze distinction. Inspired by Buddy Holly and 1950s-era stars, these manage to look just as fresh in the present day. $370

Ray-Ban Clubmaster ‘Puffer’ Sunglasses By A$AP Rocky

Under the watchful eye of new creative director and global superstar A$AP Rocky, the eyewear giant gets a 21st-century reboot in a vivid array of colors. It doesn’t hurt that they’re priced as accessibly as ever. $202

Gucci Acetate Rectangle Sunglasses

The luxury fashion leader isn’t a brand to be overlooked as you scour the market for the best sunglasses: With top-of-the-line materials and striking designs, Gucci shades demand to be noticed. $460

American Optical AN-6531 Aviator Sunglasses

If you’re going to revamp your eyewear rotation, why not go all-out with an utterly classic, field-tested pair? This iconic American brand has outfitted real-life pilots and the likes of Tom Cruise, and this World War II-inspired pair is up for just about any summer soiree on your schedule. $290

Knockaround Mile Highs Aviator Sunglasses

The brand Knockaround lives up to its name and then some, crafting hard-wearing sunglasses in classic designs, like this sleek all-black take on the aviator. This edition pairs expertly with all-American classics like a white pocket tee and light wash denim. $35

Persol 649 Original Sunglasses

The legendary sunglasses favored by Steve McQueen are still utterly cool, plenty reliable and expertly designed. Fold these up, tuck them in your shirt pocket and keep ’em handy when you deplane at the coast. $363

Pac Sun Black Vista Sunglasses

The venerable surfing retailer and coastal outfitter just launched a new, premium line of shades that goes back to the brand’s roots without breaking the bank. With a thick, black frame, they’re bold enough for post-beach hangs. $60

