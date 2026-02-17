Todd Snyder Debuts ‘American Form’ Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

The all-new collection spans crisply cut denim, stylish leather jackets and tailored overcoats.

(Todd Snyder)

While other brands may have shaped American fashion in decades past, there’s no question that across the past fifteen years, New York City menswear designer Todd Snyder has done as much as anyone to define the modern man’s wardrobe, an effort celebrated in his new Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

(Todd Snyder)

Dubbed “American Form,” the luxe and essential offering serves as a compendium of sorts for Snyder’s career, including era-defining stints as part of the team at Ralph Lauren and later, J. Crew. Complete with references to military heritage, the rugged elegance of the British countryside and a dash of collegiate Americana, the American Form Fall /Winter 2026 Collection spans the more casual (crisply cut denim and leather jackets) and the more formal (lavish overcoats and luxurious, relaxed and effortless tailoring).

(Todd Snyder)

As Snyder says, “American Form was the foundation I used when I started the Todd Snyder brand fifteen years ago—and it remains the way I design today,” with a global brand and an arsenal of tasteful stores defining how men should dress in 2026 (and beyond). Beyond his own label, Snyder’s curated stable of tastemaking partners helps shape the course of modern menswear, including collabs with iconic brands like Sperry as well as long-running partners like Timex, not to mention his turn as creative director of Woolrich Black Label.

(Todd Snyder)

Snyder’s namesake label took a global, Europe-meets-America approach in his long-awaited return to NYFW with his Spring 2025 Villa America Collection, while American Form similarly fuses the homefront with breezy continental style, Snyder said. “American Form is rooted in a modern design philosophy, balancing clarity of vision with restraint, all of it grounded in American ease,” he said. “And like American style itself, this collection incorporates the world,” with glen plaid tailoring paired easily with leather outerwear, including Snyder’s fan-favorite Dylan Trucker Jacket.

(Todd Snyder)

Snyder, originally born in Iowa, has long celebrated legendary American style, from partnerships with Chammpion and P.F. Flyers to a line of USA-made denim and T-shirts. Staples like chinos, Oxford shirts and camel-hair overcoats also built the backbone of the Snyder brand, and adventurous-yet-tasteful silhouettes now expand upon the designer’s vision for menswear in 2026.

(Todd Snyder)

The Snyder approach could perhaps be characterized as carefully considered and thoughtfully curated, yet never overwrought. As to what lies ahead for the company as it approaches $130 million in sales, Snyder notes that “fifteen years in, American Form is not return, but a continuation.” Add to your cart accordingly.