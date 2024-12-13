Todd Snyder Partners With NFL & Fanatics For Luxe, Limited-Edition Fan Gear Collection

Support your favorite team with this game day collection from one of America’s top menswear designers.

(Todd Snyder)

Your old-school team jersey just might not be cutting it on game day, at least if Todd Snyder has anything to say about it. The award-winning American designer is bringing a dash of New York Fashion Week to NFL game days with the launch of the new Todd Snyder + NFL Collection, in partnership with Fanatics.

(Todd Snyder)

Typical team jerseys are nowhere to be found in the limited edition line, which includes cashmere sweatshirts and a modern twist on the coach’s jacket. The luxe collection leans on Snyder’s eye for heritage sportswear staples, and comes at a time when one can also pick up a luxe Breitling NFL team watch for even more tailgate-ready, stadium-approved style.

(Todd Snyder)

The Iowa-born Snyder still has a soft spot in his heart for football, noting that “while my football playing days may be behind me, my love for the game continues,” making the partnership a natural effort (with some seriously stylish results).

(Todd Snyder)

Snyder, who famously helped bring sportswear staples like the crewneck sweatshirt back into vogue by partnering with Champion more than a decade ago, added the collection serves as a “natural extension of my love for blurring the lines between luxury and sport.”

(Todd Snyder)

The collection includes timely odes to both legendary teams and current NFL season front-runners, from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Philadelphia Eagles. Snyder’s team partnered with famed San Francisco jacket makers Golden Bear on an Italian cashmere coach’s jacket, while staples like a rugby shirt also get the elegant cashmere treatment.

(Todd Snyder)

Oversized fleece hoodies boasting logo patches are both throwback-minded and yet of the moment, and a selection of bomber jackets bridge the gap between luxury and sport, as Snyder notes. The blend between cold-weather functionality and style shines through, not unlike Snyder’s recent first collection with Woolrich Black Label.

(Todd Snyder)

In a nod to the brand’s distinct New York City roots, menswear and sports enthusiasts can find a curated selection of New York Giants and New York Jets gear online at Todd Snyder. Just in time for the final (and coldest) stretch of the season, the full collection is shoppable online at Fanatics and the NFL Shop. Cheering on your team certainly has never looked quite this good.