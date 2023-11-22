50+ Travel Deals For Black Friday And Cyber Monday

Save up to 50% with these tempting travel discounts for 2024.

(Conrad Tulum. Photo by Victor Elias Photography)

Hotels are offering a veritable feast of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to sweeten Thanksgiving weekend. Properties are dangling once-a-year discounts of up to 50% to lure restless travelers, for whom a restorative getaway may be especially appealing after filling up on both family time and Turkey Day leftovers. Here, more than 50 hotel and travel discounts to book now for 2024.

Almanac Hotels (Barcelona, Prague, Vienna)

The family-owned European brand behind Almanac Barcelona, Almanac Palais Vienna and Almanac X Alcron Prague is offering 30% off room rates. Book November 24-27 for trips through March 15, 2024—for Barcelona here, Vienna here and Prague here.

Anantara (Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa)

(Anantara Convento Di Amalfi Grand Hotel)

Anantara, a luxury hotel group that recently opened a stunning Italian hideaway overlooking the Amalfi Coast, is taking an additional 20%-40% off its best available rates. Book here by November 28 for stays at Anantara Hotels through April 1, 2024 and Anantara Resorts through October 13, 2024.

andBeyond (Africa, South America)

andBeyond—the operator of 29 luxury lodges and camps that showcase safaris and island destinations—is taking 25% off bookings by selling $4,000 worth of travel vouchers for just $3,000 on Cyber Monday. The discounted vouchers can be redeemed towards any new andBeyond lodge trip in 2024. Book on November 27 here.

Arlo Hotels (New York, Miami, Chicago)

(Arlo Wynwood)

Slash 50% off standard room rates for a 2024 stay at a stylish Arlo hotel if booked from November 24-27. Plan your trip through the Arlo SoHo, Arlo NoMad, Arlo Midtown and Arlo Williamsburg in New York; the recently-opened Arlo Wynwood in Miami; or the brand-new Arlo Chicago.



Atlantis Paradise Island (Bahamas)

Atlantis Paradise Island, the Bahamian mega resort that recently bolstered its celebrity chef restaurant portfolio with the opening of Michael White’s Paranza, has a Cyber Week Sale with up to 25% off stays from January 2-November 30, 2024, at The Coral, The Royal, The Cove, and The Reef Towers. Book here.

Bequia Beach Hotel (Bequia, St. Vincent, the Grenadines)

Situated on the little Caribbean island of Bequia directly behind Friendship Bay beach, this retro-chic hotel is offering up to 35% off stays in 2023 and 2024 if scheduled by November 30. Book here.

Guests at this charming New England country inn overlooking a seaside bluff in Cape Cod can take 40% off a stay through April 29, 2024 if reserved between November 27 and December 2, 2023. Book here.

Colima 71 (Mexico City)

(Colima 71)

Located in heart of Mexico City’s vibrant Colonia Roma neighborhood, Colima 71 is offering 34% off all stays booked from November 24- 27 for travel dates through June 30, 2024. The deal includes one-way transportation from the airport to hotel upon arrival, daily coffee service, and a “Midnight Mezcal turndown.” Book here.

A sophisticated seaside resort that’s located 30 minutes from the wellness lifestyle hotbed of Tulum, this well-regarded Hilton property offers up to 30% off all rooms and roundtrip airport transportation if you confirm by November 29. Book here.

Cruise Croatia

(Croatian Cruises)

Cruise Croatia, specializing in yacht charters for 38 passengers or less, is offering $500 cruises departing in May 2024. The adults-only itineraries in Dubrovnik, Opatija, and other Croatian locales include the Luxury Split to Dubrovnik Balcony Cruise and Opatija to Dubrovnik Deluxe Balcony Cruise. Book here by December 8.

The Doyle Collection (London, Dublin, Washington D.C.)

Save up to 30% on the best available rate at any Doyle Collection hotel, including The Kensington, The Marylebone and The Bloomsbury in London; The Westbury in Dublin; and The Dupont Circle in Washington D.C. Book here by November 29 for dates through March 31, 2024.

Dromoland Castle (County Clare, Ireland)

Dromoland Castle, a 16th-century Irish fortress nestled in picturesque County Clare, offers up to 50% off rooms. Enjoy a discounted two-night accommodation in the Queen Anne Classic or Deluxe Bedroom, full English breakfast daily, and 10% discounts on 60-minute spa treatments. Book here on Cyber Monday for travel dates from January 3 to March 31, 2024.

Gili Lankanfushi (Maldives)

This eco-luxe Maldives resort is teasing a 30% discount on the Best Flexible Rate, including complimentary half-board inclusions and one 60-minute spa treatment per person during discounted stays. Book here from November 24-27 for travel from December 1-20.

GoldenEye (Oracabessa, Jamaica)

(GoldenEye)

GoldenEye, the famed Jamaican destination and former home of James Bond creator Ian Fleming, is discounting rooms up to 25% when booking a minimum two-night stay (up to a maximum 14-day stay). Book here from November 23-28 for travel dates from January 4 to March 31, 2024.

This 81-room oceanfront resort on Cable Beach in Nassau is offering 20% off when booked here by November 30 for a stay between January 2 and June 19, 2024. The property’s one- two- or three-bedroom suites come with kitchens, private balconies, and ocean or golf course views.

(Hamilton Princess & Beach Club)

This stately hotel known simply as “The Princess” located in the middle of Hamilton boasts Bermuda’s best collection of modern art, including works by Andy Warhol, Banksy, and Damien Hirst. Book here by December 1 and take 30% off stays through December 31, 2024.

This 52-room property with a lively rooftop overlooking downtown Charlestown is serving up 25% off all bookings from November 27 through December 3 for stays by December 31, 2024. Book here.

Take a swing at a fun-filled Puerto Rican golf getaway with 20% off the best available rate if you book between November 24 –27, for a travel window of January 6–June 30, 2024. Book here with promo code BF2024

Hotel Tonight

Score last-minute deals at top hotels around the globe, with discounts as high as 50%. New bookers can take an additional 10% off from November 21-28 for a travel window through March 7, 2024. Book here with promo code HTstacay.

Book between November 23-28 and get up to 30% off a minimum three-night stay in South Florida’s deep-sea fishing mecca. Choose from Amara Cay Resort, La Siesta Resort & Villas or Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina. The offer is based on availability and valid from December 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024. Book here.

Save up to 30% on rooms at this Manhattan hotel featuring buzzy Italian eatery Scarpetta and cocktail bar The Seville, where late check-out is encouraged. Book here until November 27 for trips through August 31, 2024.

(Courtesy of Las Torres Patagonia)

This Chilean property inside Torres del Paine National Park has a 30% discount for bookings made between November 24-26. You’ll just need to stay four nights or more in the trek-centric, “all-inclusive” program here by April 30, 2024.

Take 50% off rooms at all five Marine & Lawn locations across Scotland and Northern Ireland, including the new Slieve Donard and Dornoch Station hotels. Book here for travel dates through March 31, 2024.

Meliá Hotels International (Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Berlin, London, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia)

(Gran Meliá Hotel De Mar, Mallorca, Spain)

Boasting more than 400 hotels globally, Spain’s Meliá Hotels is coaxing guests with up to 50% off select room rates. Take your pick and book by November 27 for travel dates through April 4, 2024 here.

NoMo SoHo (New York, NY)

From Black Friday through December 1, NoMo SoHo is offering 30% off all room types for stays through December 31, 2024. Guests can take advantage of the savings by signing up for the hotel newsletter here.

NOŪS Santorini (Greece)

This architecturally-appealing and surprisingly tranquil Greek island hotel is offering 40% off a stay at this 119-room property located in the village of Mesaria. Book by November 27 for a getaway from April 22-October 13, 2024 here.

(O2 Beach Club and Spa)

Book by November 28 for up to 50% off stays at beachfront Barbados properties Sea Breeze Beach House and O2 Beach Club & Spa, which is offering up to 55% off. Those deals are valid for stays through January 5, 2024, and can be booked here.

Save up to 40% at more than 50 hotels, including Austin’s Omni Barton Creek Hotel & Resort and Florida’s Omni Amelia Island Resort. Book between November 17 to December 3 for stays from November 17 to Feburary 28, 2024 here.

ONE11 Hotel (New Orleans)

Situated in the always-bustling French Quarter, this mid-range boutique property set in a former sugar warehouse is offering 20% off rooms booked on November 24, for stays through February 1, 2024. Book here.

If you’re here to tour nearby Macchu Pichu, might as well take 37% off a three-night stay in a Deluxe Guest Room, plus daily breakfast for two, tickets to The Art Route Tour and Pisco Tasting Classes. Book here from November 24 to December 1 for a trip by March 30, 2024.

Parker Palm Springs (Palm Springs, Calif.)

This chic desert oasis, set upon 13 acres and featuring interiors by designer Jonathan Adler, is offering 40% off villas and a $200 credit that can be redeemed at the Palm Springs Yacht Club spa or Mr. Parker restaurant. Book here from November 27-30 for travel through December 31, 2024.

The Roundtree (Amagansett, New York)

This hidden gem hotel, housed in a centuries-old barn across two idyllic acres in the Hamptons, is offering guests a 30% discount off of regular room rates if booked by November 27 for trips through April 2024. Book here with promo code BLACKFRIDAY30 (excludes Christmas and New Year’s).

Sandals Resorts & Beaches Resorts (Caribbean)

O.G. all-inclusives Sandals and Beaches are giving guests up to a $750 air credit and up to a $250 resort credit for seven nights or more at Beaches Turks & Caicos, Sandals Dunn’s River in Jamaica, Sandals Royal Curacao, and Sandals Saint Vincent, which debuts in 2024. Bookings can be made with promo code GOB2023 through December 21 for travel through November 3, 2024.

(Scribner’s Catskllls Lodge/Photo Credit: Nowe Ski Co.)

This 38-room upstate New York lodge conveniently located near Hunter and Wyndham ski mountains offers 12 room categories, from a 250 square-foot “Catskill Queen” to five-person suites with sweeping scenic views. Take 20% off room rates with their Cyber Monday deal here.

Centrally located on St. Simons Island in Georgia’s Golden Isles, this coastal hotel offers 25% off accommodations for stays from January to March 2024, including a free 30-minute session in their Topgolf Swing Suite. Book here between November 24-28.

(Somerset on Grace Bay)

Situated on what many consider to be the “world’s best beach,” this Turks & Caicos getaway is offering 30% off all accommodations, $250 resort credit per reservation (applicable to spa treatments and/or excursions booked through the concierge), and daily complimentary breakfast if booked by November 27. The offer is valid for four-night minimum stays through October 31, 2024.

Tenuta di Murlo (Umbria, Italy)

This sprawling 18,000-acre Italian estate is dangling 30% discounts on a two-night minimum stays, including daily breakfasts and one dinner at hotel eatery Il Caldero. The offer applies to any of the eight villas which can accommodate up to 12 guests. Book on November 27 for trips through April 30, 2024.

Unforgettable Travel

Take $500 off all 2024 trips crafted by a company that specializes in experiential luxury tours, ranging from a Highlights of Uganda gorilla-trekking experience to a Gourmet Paris & Bordeaux food and wine trip. Tours must be booked by December 8, for dates through January 31, 2024.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises (Europe, South America, Asia)

This luxe, all-inclusive river cruise line with sailings in Europe, South America, Asia, and Egypt is slicing 50% off itineraries, including Venice & Jewels of Veneto, Portugal, Spain & the Douro River Valley and Enchanting Danube. Book here.

Vakkaru Maldives

(Vakkaru Maldives, Over-Water Villas)

Located in the heart of Baa Atoll on a secluded reef island, Vakkaru Maldives resort is teasing a 30% off Merana Spa treatments, 40% off Ayurveda treatments, and 20% off Jetski, Seabob and Jetboard rentals. Book here by December 6 for stays through May 15, 2024.

The Venetian Resort (Las Vegas)

Take up to 50% off suite rates at this popular Sin City hotel and casino known for everything from its signature gondola rides to its Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness facility. Book here by December 4 for stays through April 8, 2024.

Featuring ten restaurants (including Japanese eatery Nobu), an expansive pool and swanky VIP cabanas, Virgin Las Vegas is offering 40% off its best available rates if booked by December 5, for travel dates through December 31, 2024. Book here.

(Waldorf Astoria Cancun. Photo by Victor Elias Photography.)

To celebrate its first anniversary, this ritzy Cancun resort is offering up to 30% off accommodations, complimentary access to Hydrotherapy facilities, 25% off massages at the Waldorf Astoria Spa, and 25% off dining experiences, if booked by November 28.

White Elephant Resorts (Nantucket, Mass., Palm Beach, Fla.)

With a resort portfolio spanning Nantucket’s Jared Coffin House, The Cottages, The Wauwinet, and White Elephant, as well as White Elephant Palm Beach in Florida, the brand will offer a fourth night free with a minimum three-night stay. Book by December 1 for trips through October 2024. Book here for White Elephant Nantucket, here for Jared Coffin House, here for The Wauwinet, and here for White Elephant Palm Beach.

Take 50% off if you book a beachfront golf getaway between November 24-27 for a stay no later than December 31, 2024. When you’re not hitting the links, there’s also plenty of tennis, bicycling and horseback riding. Book here.

Xanterra Travel Collection (American West)

Save up to 30% on stays at lodges in Yellowstone National Park, Glacier National Park and the Grand Canyon, as well as Windstar Cruises, The Oasis at Death Valley, and the five-star Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. Book here during the “Thankful for Travel” sale through December 1.