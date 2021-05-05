Steve McQueen's Amazing Malibu Beach House Is Now For Sale

Marcelo Lagos/Sotheby's International Realty

You can channel legendary actor and style icon Steve McQueen in his signature Persol 714 shades, ride his special-edition Triumph Scrambler 1200, and now, live like the "King of Cool" in his former Malibu beach house.

Persol/Courtesy of mptvimages.com

The stunning seaside residence recently hit the market on Sotheby's International Realty for $12 million. According to Robb Report, McQueen lived in the 3,307-square-foot abode in the mid- to late-1970s with his then-wife, actress Ali McGraw.

Marcelo Lagos/Sotheby's International Realty

“There’s all-new flooring, and they updated the kitchen, the cabinetry and the bathrooms,” listing agent Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty told Mansion Global of the latest renovation. “They also tuned up the beach access.”

Marcelo Lagos/Sotheby's International Realty

Located on a gated street near the trendy Trancas shopping and dining center, the waterfront construction construction features five beds, 5 baths, including a large master bed with an en-suite and dual walk-in closets.

Marcelo Lagos/Sotheby's International Realty

Almost every room—from the chef's kitchen, open dining area, bottom floor den/minibar, great room, and spa—boast coastal views thanks to a plethora of large windows and vaulted ceilings. Hardwood floors, two fireplaces, and multiple open decks are more of the property's desirable amenities.

Marcelo Lagos/Sotheby's International Realty

This isn't the only piece of real estate owned by a celebrity Steve to make the rounds recently. Steven Seagal's bulletproof mansion, complete with samurai decor and Infinity pool, is currently listed for $3.4 million on Realtor.com.

Marcelo Lagos/Sotheby's International Realty

As for McQueen's previous pad, contact Sotheby's International Realty to make further inquiries.