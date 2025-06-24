The Ritz-Carlton’s Luxury Cruise Ship Is Sailing To The South Pacific In 2026

Hit the high seas with the famed hotel brand’s recently-launched ocean liner.

(Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

The high-end trappings of the Ritz-Carlton hotel brand are once again taking to the high seas, as the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has unveiled exotic new routes for its 623-foot Evrima cruiser starting next summer.

(Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

The 298-passenger. 149-suite Evrima is already poised to sail Europe next summer, from Rome to Monte Carlo and Lisbon to Barcelona, among other enviable locales. And starting next October (running through April 2027), the Evrima will embark on voyages across the South Pacific, including Hawaii and French Polynesia.

It marks the first time French Polynesia and Hawaii are part of a Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection itinerary, following the luxury travel company’s 2018 announcement that it would enter the luxury cruise market. For its South Pacific routes, 13 voyages run anywhere from seven to 12 nights and cover a range of destinations, including Honolulu and Bora Bora. The ship, with its smaller size than other cruise liners, can access smaller and more far-flung destinations, and joins a luxurious lineup of Ritz-Carlton ships.

(Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

That roster includes the nearly 800-foot superyacht-inspired Luminara, which has also traversed the Mediterranean in recent months. With the same covetable amenities that make the Ritz-Carlton such a trusted experience on the land (like curated onboard programming and signature king-size beds), the company said it built out its cruise ships with optimal space for guests to “reflect on each day’s discoveries while enjoying personalized service, world-class dining, and spacious suites with private terraces.” If an early glance is any indication, the Ritz-Carlton Evrima meets that aim, and then some.

(Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

The Evrima boasts Ritz-Carlton’s signature spa experience, a marina and marina terrace level, and an array of luxury suites that each boast their own private terrace. There’s also a luxury jewelry boutique and a humidor lounge for the fan of fine cigars and luxury spirits.

The allure of exotic routes has been some time in the making, as Travel Weekly reports that Evrima was set to sail as far back as January 2020. Now though, lucky travelers have the chance to see the world in style as the Evrima now boasts five luxe dining experiences (from poolside lounging to Michelin Star-level culinary delights). Pricing information is not available for its winter 2026 cruises, but reservations for summer 2025 and upcoming 2026 destinations are available now online via the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.