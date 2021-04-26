Meet the Top Fitness Influencers on OnlyFans

These superfit stunners are bringing the heat to OnlyFans.

Left: Ana Cheri, Middle: Dan Grab, Right: LHGFX Photography

OnlyFans may have started as virtually unregulated haven for adult content creators, but the subscription-based service has since evolved into a wildly popular destination for fans to interact with their favorite artists, models, and influencers. With a focus on fitness, these ultra-fit influencers have entered the top 1 percent of OnlyFans creators.

Ana Cheri

Ana Cheri

Social media-savvy model Ana Cheri amassed an initial following by documenting her competitive spirit as a multi-time titlist within the Nation Physique Committee, a top amateur bodybuilding organization.

She's since opened her own gym, launched the "Get Fit by Cheri Fit" fitness program, and become CEO of her own Cheri Fit Activewear line. Click here to view Cheri's OnlyFans.

Kiera Bernier

Dan Grab

Kiera Bernier is a lifelong athlete, having enjoyed a host of sports from volleyball and gymnastics to dance and snowboarding. She continued to study health and fitness in college and launched her OnlyFans a few years later.

When the pandemic forced gym closures, Bernier began crafting clever bite-sized fitness content using the limitations of at-home equipment. Click here to view Bernier's OnlyFans.

Holly Barker

LHGFX Photography

By blending her college finance expertise with her passion for fitness, Holly Barker opened five gyms and a spa—an impressive feat that backs up her own fitness/business mentorship program.

And like Cheri, she's also an NPC competitor who's stepped on the national Bikini Bodybuilding category stage nine times. Click here to view Barker's OnlyFans.

Alex Mara

Ricardo Mantilla

This multi-hyphenate model, personal trainer, developer and food photographer doesn't just offer steamy snaps on OnlyFans.

You can head to her feed to catch Alex Mara dish out fitness techniques, lifestyle advice, nutrition tips, and more. Click here to view Mara's OnlyFans.