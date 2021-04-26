Meet the Top Fitness Influencers on OnlyFans

These superfit stunners are bringing the heat to OnlyFans.
Author:
Publish date:
OnlyFans Fitness Promo Split 1

OnlyFans may have started as virtually unregulated haven for adult content creators, but the subscription-based service has since evolved into a wildly popular destination for fans to interact with their favorite artists, models, and influencers. With a focus on fitness, these ultra-fit influencers have entered the top 1 percent of OnlyFans creators.  

Ana Cheri

Ana Cheri

Social media-savvy model Ana Cheri amassed an initial following by documenting her competitive spirit as a multi-time titlist within the Nation Physique Committee, a top amateur bodybuilding organization. 

She's since opened her own gym, launched the "Get Fit by Cheri Fit" fitness program, and become CEO of her own Cheri Fit Activewear line. Click here to view Cheri's OnlyFans. 

Kiera Bernier

Kiera Bernier

Kiera Bernier is a lifelong athlete, having enjoyed a host of sports from volleyball and gymnastics to dance and snowboarding. She continued to study health and fitness in college and launched her OnlyFans a few years later. 

When the pandemic forced gym closures, Bernier began crafting clever bite-sized fitness content using the limitations of at-home equipment. Click here to view Bernier's OnlyFans. 

Holly Barker

Holly Barker

By blending her college finance expertise with her passion for fitness, Holly Barker opened five gyms and a spa—an impressive feat that backs up her own fitness/business mentorship program. 

And like Cheri, she's also an NPC competitor who's stepped on the national Bikini Bodybuilding category stage nine times. Click here to view Barker's OnlyFans. 

Alex Mara

Alex Mera

This multi-hyphenate model, personal trainer, developer and food photographer doesn't just offer steamy snaps on OnlyFans. 

You can head to her feed to catch Alex Mara dish out fitness techniques, lifestyle advice, nutrition tips, and more. Click here to view Mara's OnlyFans

No image description

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Promo
Rides

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq SUV Is Automaker's First Electric Car

west-side-story-split-promo
Entertainment

Watch First Official Trailer For Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Remake

Anthony Hopkins Chadwick Boseman Promo Split
Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman Fans Are Furious After Anthony Hopkins Wins Best Actor Oscar

john-wick-3-valentines-promo
Entertainment

'John Wick' Spinoff TV Series 'The Continental' Plot Details Emerge

conor mcgregor proper 12
News

Conor McGregor Buys Dublin Pub, Bans Customer He Assaulted There

OnlyFans Fitness Promo Split 1
Entertainment

Meet the Top Fitness Influencers on OnlyFans

Tag Heuer Monaco Green Dial Promo
Style

Tag Heuer Celebrates Iconic Formula 1 Race With Monaco Green Dial Watch

cormier-vs-paul-GettyImages-1314267492
Sports

Daniel Cormier Confronts Jake Paul at UFC 261, Says He'll Smack Him In The Face

Baltasar Revolt Promo
Rides

The Baltasar Revolt Is A Lime Green Electric Race Car