Yanet Garcia, AKA 'World's Hottest Weather Girl,' Joins OnlyFans

The TV host and model is now heating up the racy subscription site.

Yanet Garcia is the latest Instagram-famous beauty to hop aboard the OnlyFans bandwagon.

The TV host-turned-model and influencer, who garnered fame after being unofficially declared the "world's hottest weather girl," just announced that she's going to be selling saucy content on the subscription-based platform.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Welcome to my OnlyFans. Subscribe to my OnlyFans for exclusive content," she briefly addressed her 13.7 million followers in the caption of an announcement video. Over 1 million people liked the post in under 24 hours.

One commenter joked it was the “best day of (their) life" when they subscribed, per the Daily Star. Another said, “Wow! I never thought you would join but here as always supporting you in 100% of your projects." A third said, “I was waiting for this day for my whole life.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While the former Maxim Mexico cover model's four current OnlyFans posts are behind a $20-per-month paywall, the she's been sharing several behind-the-scenes snaps from lingerie shoots.

From a former special education teacher and ex-cop to models and celebrities like Cardi B, Garcia is just the latest beauty to join OnlyFans, where there are no punitive algorithms or content restrictions.

Perhaps the most unique conservationist and "sexy hunter" Michaela Fialova, who dons racy attire while posing alongside exotic animal trophies.

Click here to check out Garcia's new OF page, and enjoy some more of her trusty Instagram heat below: