Watch Brad Pitt Battle Bad Bunny In Wild, Action-Packed ‘Bullet Train’ Trailer

The stylish trailer from director David Leitch (“Deadpool 2,” “Atomic Blonde”) is a must watch.

Brad Pitt is out for blood in the frenetic new trailer for Bullet Train, a stylish action thriller from Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch.

In the fast-paced trailer, set to the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” Pitt fights several rival assassins in various compartments on a Japanese bullet train and manages to drop some choice wisecracks along the way. Here are more details from Variety:

SONY

Based on the novel “Maria Beetle” by Kōtarō Isaka, “Bullet Train” stars Pitt as Ladybug, an experienced assassin who boards a bullet train and encounters several other professional killers: Prince (Joey King), Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) and Hornet (Zazie Beetz). Also on the train is Kimura (Andrew Koji), a father seeking revenge after Prince put his son in a coma. The killers soon realize that their various targets are all interrelated, and their assignments quickly spiral out of control.

In addition to the actors playing the assorted killers, Bullet Train features an impressive ensemble cast, including Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock. (Bullock’s role was originally meant to be played by Lady Gaga, who dropped out of the film due to scheduling conflicts with House of Gucci.)

Bullet Train is set to be released in theaters July 15. Watch the full trailer above.