See Joe Rogan's Stunning $14.4 Million Lake Austin, Texas Mansion

Star podcaster, comedian, and MMA commentator Joe Rogan did what he said he'd do. He moved his operations from LA, fleeing overcrowding and homelessness, to Texas. He did it in a big way, too—in addition to his tricked-out futuristic studio in Austin, Rogan unloaded $14.4 million on a massive Lake Austin Home.

And Rogan says he's only just begun.

The podcast king has huge plans and details some of them in this Sept. 9th J.R.E. episode with guest comedian Ron White.

Rogan says he is aiming to open a ranch and it will feature not just a comedy club but a gun range and a performance venue.

"I mean outdoor festivals," he says in the video, "I want to put an amphitheater and … do charity concerts. Like legitimately. I think it all can be done. Promoted on the podcast… Have it for good will. All the money goes to charity."

Dirt had the dirt on Rogan's palatial new place:

Rogan’s new country home measures in at a Texas-sized 10,890 square feet with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The property is located on a particularly desirable spot along Lake Austin, in a quiet neighborhood far from the hubbub of the city’s center, but not too far from downtown to be an inconvenient drive. Some of the neighboring homes are owned by the likes of haircare billionaire John Paul DeJoria and Sandra Bullock.



Since the keys for the sprawling estate were exchanged in a very hush-hush, off-market deal, details are mostly vague, though tax records and other online resources paint a decent picture of the property. Several years ago, the stately main structure sported a distinctly early-2000s faux-Mediterranean flare that was popular amongst the well-heeled suburban Hill Country crowds back in the day.

Dirt also reports that the owners who sold the residence to Rogan gave the place a makeover and "it now boasts a much sleeker, Texas-inspired modern farmhouse look with just a dash of Mediterranean influence still shining through."

As huge and impressive as Rogan's new digs may be, the guy was on the receiving end of a $100+ million dollar deal with Spotify for his incredibly popular podcast. He could buy a couple of places like this with that money.

Or open his own UFC venue, which wouldn't surprise anyone.