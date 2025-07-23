The Best Gear & Menswear To Buy At Huckberry’s Annual Summer Sale

Save up to 35% on breezy shirts, stylish shorts, on-trend sneakers, outdoor essentials and more.

Whatever the rest of summer throws your way, it pays to have clutch gear you can count on. When it comes to warm-weather style, outdoor getaways, blissful sunsets, unexpected foul weather and everything in between, adventure-meets-Americana retailers Huckberry have a knack for delivering essentials tailormade for those situations, and then some.

Breezy summer suiting is accounted for via its Flint and Tinder line, workwear arrives via the Huckberry x Ford collaboration, and the best summer sunglasses are available by the dozens at Huckberry, to name but a few highlights.

And while a fan favorite like Huckberry’s waxed trucker jacket is best-suited for cooler weather, the array of gear up for grabs at Huckberry’s Annual Summer Sale represents the cream of the crop for the weeks ahead. Now through July 29th, shop to your heart’s content (our favorite selections very much included).

Flint and Tinder Block Print Camp Collar Shirt

The camp collar shirt came roaring back in a big way as far as retro style is concerned over the past few years, and this option channels a dash of The White Lotus in breezy fashion. $73, was $98

Walden Eyewear Airman Sunglasses

Finding a pair of shades that manage a passing resemblance to iconic Persol frames, at a fraction of the price? Thank Huckberry’s in-house Walden Eyewear line. $49, was $99

Astorflex Patnoflex Travel Loafers

Refined Italian design meets lightweight construction in these supremely comfortable loafers, which deliver ‘quiet luxury’ looks at a fraction of the price tag. Pair accordingly with everything from olive linen trousers to rolled light wash jeans. $158, was $198

Carhartt WIP Jakob Tote Bag

Toss anything and everything you need for the beach, the pool or a BBQ in this rugged tote bag, which holds up to 40 liters worth of gear. $69, was $115

Relwen Tropical Trap Linen Blazer

Consider your next summer wedding look sorted, at least on your top half: Lightweight linen pairs perfectly with the handsome appeal of a blazer modeled after old-school sporting coats meant for the field. $208, was $298

Whiskey Peaks Denali Decanter

We weren’t kidding when we said Huckberry was a true one-stop shop. This clever line of decanters holds your favorite whiskey or whisky (of course), while also paying tribute to the great outdoors with a topographic glassware feature. $25, was $50

LUCA Suede Terra Low Sneakers

The art of fine footwear craftsmanship meets the sporty appeal of the heritage lace-up sneaker, one that Huckberry says “occupies a sweet spot in the closet,” made to be dressed up or dressed down. Suffice to say, you can sign us up. $136, was $195

Relwen Flyweight Flex Shorts

Rethink your summer shorts rotation, because it’s more than possible to get the shape and style of a chino short in a seriously lightweight fabrication. These are polished enough to dress up with leather loafers and a sweater polo, but versatile enough to wear with a pocket tee and well-worn canvas sneakers. $110, was $158

