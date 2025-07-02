This Penthouse At Miami’s Bentley Residences Is A Stunning Ode To Luxury Home Design

Step inside a $37.5 million, two-story penthouse that’s the “crown jewel” of the elite Miami residential tower.

(Bentley)

Owning a luxurious Bentley is already a bucket list item for automotive enthusiasts, but moving into the newly-revealed Penthouse at the Bentley Residences takes Bentley brand love to another level entirely.

Announced in 2022, Bentley Residences Miami just unveiled a jaw-dropping two-story penthouse as the “crown jewel” in its offering overlooking the Sunny Isles, one of only two penthouses offered in the ultra-luxe, highly covetable residence.

Bentley itself has lately become a lifestyle in its own right, be it Bentley & The Macallan’s astounding Scotch partnership or a Bugatti x Bentley home furniture collection. And naturally, Bentley continues to deliver on the auto front as well, with a fleet of impossibly smooth-driving SUVs and sport wagons that defy convention. All things Bentley are all the rage, and the Bentley Residences Miami assuredly has the pedigree to match.

And while the Bentley Bunker serves as the bedrock of the 61-story under-construction community (Bentley’s first-ever branded residential real estate project), the impossibly lavish Bentley Residences Miami Penthouse offers a new way to see the world at every turn.

Priced at at an eye-watering $37.5 million, the posh pad features sweeping views of both Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, along with the Atlantic, come with the property’s specially designed balcony, built to shield residents from the elements. Bentley boasts that a candle can even be lit from its terrace in high winds without blowing out, but that’s far from the only stunning feature close at hand.

Notably, each residence features glass-ensconced, in-unit garages with space for up to seven vehicles, electric vehicle charging outlets very much included. Accessible via patented vehicle elevator the Dezervator, the feature allows residents access to their unit without having to exit the vehicle.

22-foot-high ceilings greet residents upon entrance, while two living areas merge together seamlessly to offer uninterrupted panoramic views of the sea, city and shore. Of course, a state-of-the-art kitchen rounds out the space, along with an entertainment loft and study.

The design of the glamorous penthouse also ensures space for all: Seven bathrooms and four bedrooms offer ample opportunity and close access to gallery-esque views of an eye-catching Bentley ride from within the home. The penthouse also boasts private indoor and outdoor pools, plus a summer kitchen and sunset terrace, all the better to maximize the Florida sunshine.

Leaving no stone unturned, Bentley developed what it calls an “exquisite, optional interiors concept” for the buyer interested in a handsome palate of soft, neutral textures, airy natural light and foundational design details like a floating staircase. The building itself is nothing to sneeze at either, offering a cinema, a lounge, a whiskey bar and a host of other enviable amenities only accessible to Residence owners.

Of the striking, nearly $40 million dwelling, the British automaker and lifestyle company says that, “with high ceilings, comfortable living space and a multitude of bedrooms and bathrooms, this Penthouse is the ideal home for a family or resident who enjoys hosting.” That turn of phrase might be an understatement, as the Bentley Penthouse is almost as distinct as a luxurious Bentley SUV.