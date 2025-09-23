This Ruby-Studded Rolex Daytona From Artisans De Geneve Is A Custom Classic

A one-of-a-kind, gem-studded collector’s piece built on a white gold Rolex Daytona foundation.

If you thought it was tricky to get your hands on a new Rolex, try the latest from Artisans de Geneve on for size: The preferred horological outpost of the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Spike Lee and soccer legend Andrea Pirlo just dropped a stunning, wildly expensive custom red ruby Rolex Daytona.

The truly one-of-one timepiece builds off the white gold Rolex Daytona base model ref. 116509, which has been “creatively modified” by the craftsmen at the company’s Geneva headquarters for a mysterious solo client. Of course, the timepiece received an astounding valuation, given its rarity and its use of 36 “pigeon blood” natural, loupe-clean rubies: It’s worth an eye-popping $555,000.

The Ruby Rolex Daytona x Artisans de Geneve already makes use of the world-famous Daytona watch design before ramping up the luster significantly, as a whopping 52 diamonds dot the case and a red sapphire dial adorns the elegant timepiece (a first-of-its-kind dial design by Artisans de Geneve). The hands and rotor are machined from refined solid white gold, while the oscillating weight gets a red enamel motif in a nod to the color symbolizing eternity.

To say every detail is carefully considered in exquisite fashion is no doubt an understatement, and one can’t help but wonder (with great curiosity) the Artisans de Geneve client who commissioned such a striking timepiece (although the company notes he’s a man with “highly demanding tastes”). In a release shared through Artisans de Geneve, the buyer noted “I wanted a watch that reflected my passion for my favorite color,” adding that “I asked for the best, from stones and settings to the most complex techniques, without compromising on understated elegance.”

The “truly remarkable” experience reflected “meticulous attention to every detail,” the fortunate client said of working with Artisans de Geneve, which doesn’t represent one particular brand but works on a variety of customization programs and truly masterful timepieces.

The independent watch workshop and customization company says there were inherent challenges in working with rubies on the bezel, all the while delivering its first-ever red sapphire dial. The atelier says it “embodies the fusion between people and watchmaking,” a sentiment on full display with this jaw-dropping watch (or is it a work of art?).

In this instance, the Rolex Daytona is souped up in other ways, boasting a hand-crafted, skeletonized Caliber 4139 movement. Watch enthusiasts will note that the Daytona normally isn’t delivered in skeletonized fashion, among other ways this custom ruby red Rolex Daytona stands apart in the horological world. While only one lucky client will add this otherworldly watch to their collection, it’s a fine example of the difference the right horologists can lend to a legendary silhouette like the Rolex Daytona.