Timex Just Added Another Seventies-Style Affordable Watch To Its Q Timex Reissue Series

Based on a 1972 space-age edition and available in two colorful dial options.

(Timex)

You could make the case that no watch brand is giving its loyal fans (and newfound enthusiasts) better value and style right now than Timex. And with the introduction of a new Q Timex 1972 Reissue timepiece, you very well might be correct in that department.

(Timex)

Available in both a striking blue dial and a vivid golden-bronze hue, the new Q Timex 1972 Time Machine Reissue adds yet another stellar, sharp and sub-$280 offering to its covetable collection of retro watches made modern. The rest of the reliable Timex line offers much to love as of late in its own right, be it a Zenith-esque Waterbury Chronograph, a $2,000 limited-edition offering by lead creative Giorgio Galli or an ultra-exclusive collaboration watch with tastemaking NYC fashion brand Noah (to name but a few). But the latest Q Timex Reissue duo carries on a distinct hot streak for the famed American watchmaker.

(Timex)

Clocking in at a nicely sized 39mm and boasting the reliable Timex quartz analog movement for which the company is known, the new duo delivers 1970s style in tasteful fashion. And although the 39mm case might seem undersized on some wrists, the company bills the recycled stainless steel build as “substantial” and notes that the $279 Q Timex 1972 Time Issue is “an archival quartz watch that delivers ‘70s boldness from every angle.”

(Timex)

Double-line indices with a thick, contrasting design complement the throwback Q Timex logo and the “quartz” designation above the 6-o’clock marking, along with the phrase “Since 1972,” while the movement within ticks along and remains accurate to milliseconds per day, Timex said. Its “dimensional floating hour markers that hover above the striking tiger’s eye dial” are eye-catching and easy to read, the brand notes, while each timepiece is finished off with a time period-accurate domed sapphire crystal.

(Timex)

The new additions to the Timex roster seem elegant and modern, and perhaps not quite as era-specific as the highly ’90s-inspired Timex x Dimepiece Intrepid, another sleek collaboration offering playing off a watch beloved by JFK Jr. Finished with a geometric bracelet, Timex says the striking look “adds a modern edge to this nostalgic, reissued design,” all the while delivering some serious bang for your buck.

Timex has a deep archive to work with, one that seems to get all the more impressive and expansive in terms of reissues with each passing month. And with its refined, dashing look and reliable build, the new Q Timex 1972 Reissue timepiece offers plenty to work with in matters of style potential at a wildly accessible price.