Charli XCX Is The New Face Of Minimalist Tech Brand Nothing

The Lollapalooza headliner is also an investor in the company’s sleek smartphones and gadgets.

(Nothing)

As if London-based Nothing wasn’t eye-catching enough with its ultra-minimal take on modern tech, pop superstar Charli XCX now becomes the company’s first-ever global ambassador, complete with an investment of her own in the burgeoning brand.

(Nothing)

The former Maxim cover star and Lollapalooza 2026 headliner sports the new Nothing Headphones in a global campaign entitled NOTHING (CHARLI XCX),” one shot by Aidan Zamiri and featuring the British icon to great effect. Charli hasn’t been quiet lately, with another star turn set to arrive in the form of a Gregg Araki comeback movie co-starring Olivia Wilde.

(Charli XCX/Courtesy of A24)

As Hypebeast notes, the singer taking on a shareholder role within Nothing signifies that Charli joins a global roster “view Nothing not just as a hardware manufacturer, but as a genuine platform for creators.”

Charli has sung the praises of the company’s sleekly minimal new headphones in particular. “When I’m creating, I’m always thinking about how my work will be experienced out in the world, and I love how Nothing headphones sound and are designed,” she said in a statement.

The “Chains Of Love” singer and Wuthering Heights soundtrack star has made sonic waves in a literal sense with the release of her latest single, “Rock Music,” notable for the ensuing discourse about what precisely constitutes Charli’s pop genre (let the debate rage on).

Of the controversy-stirring track, music outlet Stereogum noted that “based on what we’ve heard so far from Reality Awaits, it might be the best Strokes song we hear this year.” The clever, zippy new song certainly does its share of rocking, and it follows on the heels of an extensive and extended Charli XCX “Brat Summer.”

The Skims lingerie model and “Party 4 U” singer joins the company in an ambassador role following the close of a $200 million funding round, Hypebeast notes. Charli’s pivotal new Nothing gig lends her “genre-crossing instincts to our new partnership,” the high-flying London company noted. And with a pair of new Nothing Headphones priced at about $199, it seems there’s no limit to how quickly the brand might grow. If Charli has her way, Nothing’s streamlined approach to technology could soon be just about everywhere.