Brabus Gives KTM’s Naked Hyper Bike A Murdered-Out Makeover

Meet the most sinister Super Duke yet.

(Brabus)

Brabus has announced or built many supercars, speedboats, a 6×6 G-Wagen, an award-winning motorhome, a Drake-commissioned dune buggy, and plans for a private island since last joining forces with KTM in 2023. As it turns out, the German customizer was plotting its biggest and best collaboration with the Austrian motorcycle maker in the interim.

(Brabus)

Like its predecessors, the latest Brabus x KTM spawn will almost certainly sell out, especially considering it’s the most impressive one yet on paper. The Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition starts life as the 1390 Super Duke R Evo—KTM’s recently introduced flagship was deemed “a master class in Austrian engineering” by Motorcyclist. As such, Brabus didn’t mess with the 1,350-cc V-twin, which screams with 190 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. The 1390 Super Duke R Evo’s “WP Apex” semi-active suspension, and five ride modes, which are tailored for numerous conditions ranging from slippery roadways to bone-dry tracks, are also retained.

(Brabus)

Brabus’s contribution starts with an application of all-black “Midnight Veil” carbon fiber bits on virtually every visible surface, including the side spoilers, custom fuel fairing, headlight enclosure, and front fairing. The murdered-out makeover creates an almost villainous contrast to any of KTM’s factory finishes.

(Brabus)

Meanwhile, the wheels are motorcycle-sized versions of the forged Monoblock II Evo Platinum Edition wheels Brabus has long used on its renditions of SL-Class Mercedes grand tourers. Additionally, Brabus provided its lightweight “Hypure” four-piston monoblock brakes up front and programmed the TFT color display to show a special “Brabus” animation on startup.

(Brabus)

Prices haven’t been unveiled, but anyone interested in owning one of the 100 Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition motorcycles can make a request here.