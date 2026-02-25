Porsche Design & Orlando Bloom Unveil 911 Targa-Inspired Collection

The actor and Porsche enthusiast is back in the driver’s seat for new titanium shield shades and a high-performance leather jacket.

(Porsche Design)

Porsche Design and brand ambassador Orlando Bloom have once again joined forces for a new capsule collection featuring the German luxury house’s signature shield sunglasses, revving up a high-fashion collaboration that’s inspired by the signature aesthetics of a classic Porsche 911.

The centerpiece of the capsule, the P86007 Sunglasses Targa #1, draws direct inspiration from the 1965 Porsche 911 Targa. That seminal sports car’s signature protective roll bar, which has long been hailed as a design touchstone for Porsche, gets translated into luxe eyewear with a lightweight titanium front completely enclosing the lens shield of the new frames and mirroring the roll bar’s silhouette.

More than 60 years after it was introduced at the 1965 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Targa remains a hallmark of Porsche automotive innovation. Neither a coupe nor a cabriolet, it was initially designed to meet tougher U.S. safety standards that threatened the open-topped sports cars of that era. Billed as the world’s first “safety cabriolet,” it debuted a fixed roll bar behind the seats, a removable or retractable roof panel, and a wraparound glass rear window.

(Porsche Design)

The new eyewear line harks back to that stylistic DNA with specialized lenses designed for driving, promising enhanced visibility even in difficult weather conditions. Available in three colorways—titanium/black with grey lenses, gold/olive green with brown lenses, and black/palladium with blue mirrored lenses—the statement shades retail for $655 and include a personal note from the actor.

(Porsche Design)

Porsche Design debuted its first iteration of 911 Targa-inspired sunnies in 2025 with a moody photo shoot featuring the sunglasses-clad Lord of the Rings star behind the wheel of a black Targa. Other recent Porsche Design drops that reference 911 design cues include a dashboard-derived titanium chronograph and limited-edition collabs with Almond Surfboards and Head skis.

(Porsche Design)

Bloom, a longtime Porsche collector who is pictured with a Porsche Design aluminum roller case and watch in the latest campaign, said that consulting on the collection became a personal challenge to live up to the legacy of founder F.A. Porsche.

(Porsche Design)

“It’s an honor and a challenge to co-create something that carries and truly lives up to the name ‘Porsche,'” Bloom said in a statement shared by the brand. “For me, it’s important not just to be the face of the collection, but to stay deeply involved in the ideation process.”

(Porsche Design)

Rounding out the capsule is a $2,850 water-repellent leather jacket crafted from premium hides. It features an oversized silhouette with a reversible interior, two-way zippers, and hidden ventilation under perforated leather sleeves. Both the jacket and the sunglasses are available at select Porsche Design shops and online now.