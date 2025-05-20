Zendaya Stars In Final Chapter Of Louis Vuitton X Takashi Murakami Campaign

Zendaya’s cherry-themed images are a sweet relief for LV obsessives.

(Louis Vuitton)

Two decades of the fruitful Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami partnership is coming to a roaring finale (for now) with an eye-catching flourish: The duo once again tapped Zendaya to highlight a summer-ready luxury fashion offering.

(Louis Vuitton)

The Maxim Hot 100 star, actress and model offers a graceful and gorgeous finish to the third installment of the campaign, which now toasts to summer with more than 70 eye-popping pieces. Louis Vuitton previously tapped Zendaya to star in its towering Resort 2025 Campaign, and the Challengers beauty kicked off the latest LV x Murakami collaboration at the end of 2024 in stunning fashion. On the other side of the collaboration, Murakami’s own creative outlook recently made him a natural fit for a global campaign launched recently by Dom Perignon.

(Louis Vuitton)

The luxury fashion atelier covers the full spectrum of its covetable offering in the new collection, touting everything from bag charms to luggage, summer footwear and even a bicycle. Suffice to say, Zendaya makes the prospect of analog transportation more enticing than ever, and that goes double for a vivid white-and-red one-piece cherry-adorned swimsuit worn by the actress.

(Louis Vuitton)

As the fashion house notes, the final chapter of the collaboration toasts to two decades of unity and “reunites Louis Vuitton’s unrelenting commitment to creativity, innovation and savoir-faire with the artist’s supremely imaginative and colorful artistic universe.”

Each successive phase of the collaboration has tapped into Murakami’s one-of-a-kind use of color, mixed-media flourishes and a sense of modern whimsy. When paired with Louis Vuitton’s iconic, oft-intimidating and striking accessories and avant-garde fashion, it’s a match made in heaven (and made all the better by Zendaya’s lovely presence).

(Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton, now an official partner of Formula 1, seems to offer something for everyone these days. That goes for luxe, globe-trotting luggage approved by the world’s top race car drivers as well as vibrant accessories that reflect Murakami’s vivid pop culture sensibility. If this is the closing note of Louis Vuitton’s latest partnership with a global icon, consider it well-received indeed.